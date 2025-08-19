Are Giannis’ Brothers Playing in EuroBasket 2025? Who Can Make the Biggest Comeback in the NBA?

The EuroBasket 2025 opens August 27 with Greece arriving with Giannis Antetokounmpo as the unquestioned leader. However, the Bucks’ talisman is not the only Antetokounmpo suiting up for their nation at the tournament.

Any game featuring the Giannis brothers turns out to be a special event. Like the time when Giannis, Thanasis, and Kostas played together in a professional NBA game on March 31, 2021- at Bucks vs. Lakers, which Giannis described it as the favorite moment of his entire career. The game was only the second time in NBA history for three brothers to appear in the same game.

Which brings us to the question today many might wonder about- are the Antetokounmpo brothers suiting up for Greece at EuroBasket?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 2 AD

Are the Antetokounmpo brothers playing in EuroBasket 2025?

The answer is a thrilling yes, but not all of them. Two of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brothers are officially on the roster for Greece. Their participation adds a personal layer to the national team’s campaign. Thanasis and Kostas are listed on the official squad. Thanasis returns as a wing forward who offers defense to the roster, while Kostas provides a 6 foot 10 interior presence to the team. Giannis should be able to lean on familiar rotation partners (his brothers) in high pressure moments, a factor coaches often cite when managing minutes.

Alex is not on the roster despite playing professionally in Greece, which leaves him off the international stage for now. Francis, the eldest brother, remains outside the basketball setup and is not part of the playing pool, which keeps the playing family circle at three for this tournament.

Giannis brothers and their EuroBasket participation

Thanasis Antetokounmpo is making a remarkable comeback. He suffered a devastating ruptured Achilles tendon injury back in May 2024. That injury cost him the entire NBA season and a chance to play in the Paris Olympics, making this return even sweeter. He was officially added to the Greek roster in late July, replacing Neoklis Avdalas. His comeback became real when he stepped onto the court in a preparation game against Belgium. That moment marked an incredible 461 days since his last competitive game.

via Imago Image Source: X

Then there is Kostas Antetokounmpo, a steady force for the national team. The twenty seven year old currently plays for Olympiacos in both the Greek league and the EuroLeague. He has been a regular member of the Greek national team setup since 2021. Kostas brings valuable experience, including a unique NBA championship pedigree. He won a title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, actually achieving that before his famous brother. His journey through various European leagues has honed his skills for this very stage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The missing brother is Alex Antetokounmpo, the youngest of the clan. Despite being a professional player with Aris Midea Thessaloniki, he did not make the cut. He has had a journeyman career, including a brief stint with the Toronto Raptors organization. He has not yet established himself as a consistent national team player. This means the dream of seeing all four basketball-playing brothers together for Greece continues to wait.

Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two time NBA MVP is set to spearhead their charge for a medal, providing the team with its star power. Greece lands in Group C with Italy, Spain, Cyprus, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Georgia not an easy group to say the least,

via Imago Foto Claudio Grassi/LaPresse 06 Settembre 2022 – Assago, Italia – basket – Grecia vs Ucraina – Campionato europeo di pallacanestro EuroBasket 2022 – Mediolanum Forum. Nella foto: La delusione di Giannis Antetokounmpo 34 Greece September 06, 2022 Assago, Italy – sport, basketball – Greece vs Ukraine – European Basketball Championship EuroBasket 2022- Mediolanum Forum. In the pic: Giannis Antetokounmpo 34 Greece delusion PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITAxFRAxCHN Copyright: xClaudioxGrassi/LaPressex

The team’s preparation was briefly clouded by off court concerns. There was a significant dispute between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Greek federation regarding insurance for Giannis. This led to a period of uncertainty about his participation that had fans nervously waiting.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Giannis joining full practice in mid August after insurance talks concluded finally provided clarity about his availability. With Thanasis and Kostas present Greece combines championship experience with EuroLeague continuity. This campaign is deeply significant for Greek basketball as a whole, given the country has not won a EuroBasket medal since way back in 2009- when Greece won bronze at EuroBasket 2009, defeating Slovenia 57-56.