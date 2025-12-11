Are Warriors Trading Draymond Green? Latest on Star’s Future Amid Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors

As Giannis Antetokounmpo possibly looks ahead to Milwaukee, there’s not a single team in the NBA that isn’t interested. That includes a 13-12 Golden State Warriors, who would get a player to mark another dynasty after Stephen Curry. However, to get such value, the Warriors will have to part ways with legacy. Are they considering trading Draymond Green?

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, it isn’t entirely out of the question. Draymond Green has been an invaluable servant for the Warriors crest. However, with the franchise battling expectations of winning with Curry at the very core, Fischer feels a package that includes Green could sway the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Between him, Jonathan Kuminga, and Brandin Podziemski, all of a sudden Golden State probably does have an intriguing package” Fischer said, according to a tweet from Front Court Pass.

So far, that decision hasn’t been made. The Warriors currently consider the veteran forward untouchable alongside Stephen Curry. But any pursuit for Giannis Antetokounmpo will need the Warriors to attach the salaries of one of their three core players. Struggling to find any consistency this season, the two-time MVP could be a transformative piece, even allowing Curry an occasional rest.

Draymond Green has done exactly what is expected of him for the Warriors. He’s averaging 8 points and 5.5 assists, a signature stat line. On the other hand, Antetokounmpo is among the leading scorers in the league. His interior dominance could help the Warriors improve their league-worst 41.5 points in the paint.

However, we are also talking about a player who is the nucleus of everything the Warriors do on both sides of the floor.

Giannis Antetokounmpo can’t replace Draymond Green

A tandem of Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry appears enticing. Curry doesn’t need to see much of the ball to make an impact. The Greek Freak’s explosivity creates chaos, opening up spaces for the Baby Face Assassin to run into. However, one thing they can’t have is the kind of synergy he and Draymond Green share.

Curry doesn’t need to have a facilitator. But because Green understands his movements so well, their partnership helps Steve Kerr to run his system. Stephen Curry has made 61 assisted field goals this season. Close to half of those assists have come from Draymond Green. That’s where the defensive stalwart becomes irreplaceable for the Warriors.

Antetokounmpo has improved his passing since the concept of the ‘wall’ came around. But playing with shooters and playing with Stephen Curry are two different concepts. The Warriors would much rather think about parting ways with Jimmy Butler, for that matter. Although a leader and the second-leading scorer for the team, he doesn’t provide the Warriors with spacing.

In those ways, Giannis Antetokounmpo would fit the equation.

But everything wrong with the Warriors right now needs Draymond Green for it to be amended. Their offense needs a spark. Green is able to plug those pieces together, most of all, get Stephen Curry the ball at the right times. The Warriors will most likely keep the veteran forward at the crux of their infrastructure. But if there’s any way to get Giannis Antetokounmpo, the franchise could be pushing for it.