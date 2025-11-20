Are Ja Morant & Domantas Sabonis Playing Tonight? Grizzlies vs Kings Injury Report, Where to Watch & More (Nov. 20)

If there were a contest for ‘the worst start in the NBA’, the Grizzlies and Kings would be leading the race. Simply based on the way this season has opened. As Memphis enters on a five-game losing skid, while Sacramento has somehow topped that with seven straight defeats. Yet despite the chaos, both teams still revolve around their stars – Ja Morant and Domantas Sabonis. And that sets up the big question for tonight’s meeting: do we finally get a Ja vs. Sabonis showdown to ignite this matchup?

Is Ja Morant playing tonight?

Grizzlies sadly will not see Ja Morant play tonight. The star guard has been officially ruled out due to a Grade 1 right calf strain. He suffered the injury last week against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It is expected to keep him sidelined for a couple of weeks, and tonight’s matchup against the Kings marks just the second game he has missed during this new recovery timeline.

The setback comes during a turbulent period for Morant personally. Earlier this month, he was suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team, and upon returning, he openly admitted he wasn’t playing with his usual joy or competitive fire.

Before this latest setback, Morant had appeared in 12 games in the 2025-26 regular season, averaging 17.9 points, 7.6 assists, and 3.5 rebounds. Those numbers are solid, but undeniably below the elite standards he set in previous years as a grizzly.

Is Domantas Sabonis playing tonight?

Yet again, Domantas Sabonis has been ruled out for tonight’s game due to ongoing knee soreness, as reported by NBA Underdog on X. His absence against the Grizzlies marks his second straight missed game, and the Kings have not provided any timeline for his return.

It’s worth noting that Sabonis also dealt with lower-body issues earlier. He was ruled out for the first two regular-season games in October with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, an injury that required a short re-evaluation period before he returned to the lineup. With this new knee concern emerging on top of that, Sacramento is understandably cautious with its franchise big man. His next possible opportunity to suit up is Saturday against the Denver Nuggets, but nothing is guaranteed at this point.

Statistically, Sabonis is in the middle of one of his quieter campaigns. He’s averaging 17.2 points and 3.7 assists per game, both of which would be his lowest numbers since the 2018–19 season. His historical output against Memphis adds further weight to his absence: across 22 career matchups, he has averaged 13.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists.

Grizzlies vs. Kings Injury Report

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Update

The Grizzlies enter tonight’s contest with a heavily depleted rotation.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is considered day-to-day and is doubtful after spraining his right ankle. Ty Jerome also remains unavailable as he continues to recover from a lingering calf injury that has prevented him from returning to the backcourt rotation. Rookie guard Javon Small is dealing with a toe injury and will be re-evaluated in approximately three weeks. Brandon Clarke is still recovering from a knee injury and is set to remain sidelined for another six to nine weeks. Scotty Pippen Jr. underwent a procedure on his left big toe earlier in the season and is not expected to be re-evaluated for roughly 12 weeks.

Sacramento Kings Injury Update

Sacramento’s situation is less crowded but no less impactful. Apart from Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray is nearing a return from the thumb injury that delayed the start of his season. Reports indicate he is expected to make his season debut tonight.

Predicted Starting Lineups: Grizzlies vs. Kings

Vince Williams Jr. Russell Westbrook Jaylen Wells Zach LaVine Cedric Coward DeMar DeRozan Jaren Jackson Jr. (Doubtful) Keegan Murray Zach Edey Drew Eubanks

Where to watch & game info

Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025.

Tipoff: 8:00 PM ET.

Venue: FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee.

Television: Regional telecasts are scheduled on FDSN-SE (Memphis regional feed) and NBCS-CA (Sacramento regional feed).

Streaming: The game will be available on NBA League Pass (subject to local blackout rules) and through streaming services that carry regional sports networks (notably fuboTV).

Game preview & prediction

This match is shaping up like two wounded teams trying to find a reset. Both teams are limping with major absences that push the teams toward a slower, more half-court game.

From an analytics and matchup standpoint, Memphis holds the advantage. The keys are simple: Memphis must win the glass and protect the paint without Morant, forcing Sacramento to settle for mid-range and isolation looks; Sacramento needs someone to step up as a secondary ball-handler. Expect a grind-it-out contest with lower possessions and more emphasis on the turnover battle and free throws.