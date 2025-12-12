Are Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr Playing Tonight? Grizzlies vs Jazz Latest Injury Report (Dec. 12)

After a turbulent start to the season, the Memphis Grizzlies have rediscovered their groove as they take on the Utah Jazz after being on a two-game winning streak. The Grizzlies return to the FedExForum after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 119-96 with solid performances from several members of the team. On the other hand, the Jazz suffered a blowout 131-101 loss against the defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Now coming back to the matchup at hand, the Grizzlies will start as favorites based on recent form. The scales could further tip in Memphis’ favor based on the availability of their stars, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Are Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. Playing Tonight? Latest Injury Update on Grizzlies

The 2025-26 season has gone according to plan for Grizzlies star Ja Morant, as he faced some issues with new head coach Tuomas Iisalo, leading to his suspension. Further, the 2019 second overall pick has also missed time with injuries and featured in only 12 games so far. During this period, Morant has averaged 17.9 points, 7.6 assists, and 3.5 rebounds, looking like a shell of his All-NBA second-team self.

This dip in form, coupled with Morant’s commitment issues during games, has also led to the Grizzlies’ middling season as they have an offensive rating of 112.2 and a defensive rating of 113.8. However, ahead of the game against the Jazz, Ja Morant was listed as questionable with a right calf strain on Thursday after missing the last ten games.

On the other hand, former defensive player of the year, Jaren Jackson Jr, has continued his role as Memphis’s cornerstone in Morant’s absence. But like his fellow Grizzlies star, Jackson Jr got off to a shaky start to the season as he was recovering from a foot injury. Since then, he has gradually returned to form, averaging 17.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in 22 games.

Grizzlies Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE – Ja Morant (right calf strain)

OUT – Brandon Clarke (right knee surgery recovery)

OUT – Zach Edey (left ankle stress reaction)

OUT – GG Jackson |I (G League)

OUT – Ty Jerome (right calf strain)

OUT – John Konchar (left thumb UCL tear)

OUT – Scotty Pippen Jr. (left great toe surgery recovery)

OUT – Javon Small (left turf toe)

Are Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George Playing Tonight? Latest Injury Update on Grizzlies

After being touted as one of the prime trade prospects ahead of the season, forward Lauri Markkanen has been on a tear as he has carried the tanking Utah Jazz. The Finnish superstar had a prolific FIBA EuroBasket 2025 and has continued this form into the NBA by posting a career-high with 27.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Although he missed the previous game against OKC due to an illness, Markkanen will return to the lineup against Memphis. Supporting the Finnisher is third-year guard Keyonte George, contributing 22.2 points and 6.7 assists. With these solid numbers, he has grown into a vital cog in the Utah offense and will continue as one of the starting guards against Memphis.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT – G Elijah Harkless (two-way, G League)

OUT – F Taylor Hendricks (G League)

OUT – C Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury recovery)

OUT – F Georges Niang (left foot; fourth metatarsal stress reaction)

OUT – F John Tonje (two-way, G League)

OUT – C Oscar Tshiebwe (two-way, G League)

OUT – F Cody Williams (G League)

Grizzlies vs Jazz Predicted Starting Line-Ups

Memphis Grizzlies

PG Ja Morant

SG Cedric Coward

SF Jaylen Wells

PF Jaren Jackson Jr.

C Jock Landale

Utah Jazz

PG Keyonte George

SG Ace Bailey

SF Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk

PF Lauri Markkanen

C Jusuf Nurkic

Ahead of this Western Conference matchup, the Memphis Grizzlies will hope to continue their winning run if they want to remain as one of the Play-in contenders in a challenging Western Conference, with teams around them in the standings like the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors registering wins.