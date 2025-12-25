Are Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns Playing Tonight? Knicks vs Cavaliers Latest Injury Report (Dec 25)

The NBA’s five-game Christmas slate begins with a showdown between two Eastern powerhouses. The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to New York for the second time this season to take on the Knicks. Both teams, after strong finishes last season, view this year as their best chance to ascend to the top. They don’t lack the desire, and these clashes are integral in determining where they stand.

The last time they met, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns guided the Knicks to a close win over the Cavaliers. Now, the stakes are higher, and more eyes are watching. Will the Knicks have both of their pillars tonight?

Are Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight? Latest injury update on the Knicks

Jalen Brunson, nicknamed the ‘Captain’ has been regarded as the Knicks’ savior. The savvy guard is averaging 29.1 points and 6.6 assists on the 20-9 Knicks. There’s no need to say it, but Brunson is the focal threat, and he’s primed to perform on Christmas against the Cavaliers. This comes after the Knicks rested him against the Timberwolves to manage an ankle ailment. Similarly, Karl-Anthony Towns has faced a few injury wobbles during this season. But he’s fully fit for the clash against Cleveland, giving New York a strong foundation to take a second game in this series.

Knicks injury report

The Knicks, looking to bounce back from their loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, do have some good news. Stellar forward OG Anunoby is back and available after an ankle ailment forced him to miss the game against Minnesota. However, the Knicks still have a few prevailing absences. Notably, Landry Shamet and Miles McBride, dealing with shoulder and ankle ailments, respectively, continue to be unavailable for the Knicks. Furthermore, forward Guerschon Yabusele is also listed as questionable as he battles an illness.

Are Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland playing tonight? Latest injury update on the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers have stumbled after losing just 18 games through the entire regular season last game. In times of distress, a ray of hope that has emerged is Donovan Mitchell. Averaging 30.6 points, Spida will be available for the clash against the Knicks. He scored 31 when they met in October, leaving a lot of the scoring onus on his shoulders. However, this time he will have help as Darius Garland will play the Knicks for the first time this season. After a few weeks to gain rhythm, the crafty ball handler has put up a string of consistent performances, having made 13 threes over his last three games. But the Cavs will also have a huge absence.

Cavaliers injury report

The Cavaliers’ depth remains depleted. Max Strus, who underwent surgery in August, is still without a timetable and likewise out for tonight. Furthermore, Larry Nance Jr. is close to returning but hasn’t been cleared to participate in games since his calf injury at the end of November. To make matters worse, reigning DPOY Evan Mobley is dealing with ankle issues and will miss his sixth straight game for the Cavaliers.

Jalen Brunson & Karl-Anthony Towns stats vs Cavaliers: How they’ve performed in previous matchups

The Knicks have been troubled by the Cleveland Cavaliers since last season. Notably, they were swept in the regular season series. That was largely because the Cavs’ defense managed to hold both Brunson and KAT from exploding. Brunson has averaged 24.3 points and 4.5 assists in his last four games against the Cavaliers. On the other hand, Karl-Anthony Towns averaged 21.8 points and 10.8 rebounds over his last five games against them. Even in their only matchup this season, Brunson and KAT were kept relatively quiet, combining for just 42 points.

However, tonight could see the game drift in a different direction.

Cavaliers vs Knicks match preview and what to expect

The Cavaliers haven’t managed to replicate their synergy from last season. They are 5-5 over their last games and have struggled to battle the road atmosphere. Furthermore, without Mobley’s defensive motor, the Knicks’ dynamic offense could really trouble Cleveland. The Knicks average the fifth-most points in the league, and with greater depth, could really succumb the Cavaliers. Their defensive unity has faded this season, giving the Knicks an edge on this one.

That being said, Garland’s impeccable form could spoil their Christmas if Donovan Mitchell continues to be sensational.

