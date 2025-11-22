Are James Harden, Kawhi Leonard Playing Today? Clippers vs Hornets Injury Report, Where To Watch & More (Nov.22)

On one side of Los Angeles, the LA Lakers are thriving with health and an 11-4 record, but the other side is just as dark. The LA Clippers have lost nine of their last 10, desperate to gain some momentum and compete in the cutthroat Western Conference. However, they have also been helpless. Injuries have left James Harden stranded. And the Clippers continue to be stuck in that pattern. That being said, the situation isn’t going to change.

Are James Harden and Kawhi Leonard playing against the Hornets?

Kawhi Leonard has missed the last nine games due to ankle and foot sprains. In that span, the Clippers have gone 1-8. Sadly, that total could rise. The Clippers’ cornerstone is once again listed out for the contest against the Charlotte Hornets. The LA side sharply feels the absence of the Klaw’s impact. In six games, he has averaged 24.3 points and 5.7 rebounds, giving the Clippers offense the juice it really needs, but Ty Lue did offer an update.

Lue said Leonard joined practice partially, but he has yet to participate in contact drills. It means he is getting closer to returning. Shams Charania reported the Clippers are eyeing Sunday’s road game against the Cavaliers as a possible return date for the two-time DPOY. However, the silver lining is the emergence of James Harden.

The Beard has revived his scoring acumen, averaging 26.5 points in his 14 games this season. That’s his highest tally since leaving the Houston Rockets. And the Clippers’ main man will continue carrying those hopes against the Clippers. The team feels energized and lively with the former MVP controlling the wheel, and his resurgence is the pivotal reason the Clippers have managed to stay close in games.

LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets injury report

Aside from Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers have a few other key absences. Bradley Beal, whom the Clippers were hoping to lean on this season, is out for the entire season. Furthermore, Derrick Jones also suffered a sprained MCL and won’t be re-evaluated for another six weeks. Guard Jordan Miller has also been ruled out.

The Charlotte Hornets also have a few names on the injury list. But none of their core players will miss out. Josh Green and Grant Williams remain sidelined, suffering from knee and shoulder ailments. Dynamic scorer Tre Mann has reported left knee soreness that could put his participation in question. The Hornets’ perimeter threat, Sion James, is probable to suit up against the Clippers.

Hornets vs Clippers predicted lineups

With both LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller available, here’s how the Charlotte Hornets could start:

Position Player PG LaMelo Ball SG Kon Knueppel SF Brandon Miller PF Miles Bridges C Ryan Kalkbrenner

And, with so many injuries on their roster, here’s how the LA Clippers could start:

Position Player PG James Harden SG Kris Dunn SF Nicolas Batum PF John Collins C Ivica Zubac

Where to watch the LA Clippers vs the Charlotte Hornets game

Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025.

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte

Time: 1:20 PM ET

The Clippers vs the Hornets will not be broadcast nationally. Regional options could be available depending on the location. Fans can use the NBA League Pass to watch the vital afternoon clash.

The Hornets and Clippers have both been hit with injuries this season. The Hornets do hold a slight advantage. Rookie Kon Knuepell has adapted to the NBA effortlessly and is on a hot scoring streak. LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are also explosive talents who can break through a shaky Clippers defense. Being at home is another advantage for Charlotte.

The Clippers could pull off an upset on the back of another James Harden clinic. The veteran has scored over 30 in three of his last four games. And if he can create a two-man game with Ivica Zubac, the big man has a great touch near the rim. With identical records, it’s an even contest. But the Hornets can secure a win at home since they have all of their stars available.