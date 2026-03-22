Are Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? Latest Celtics vs Timberwolves Injury Report (22 March)

The Boston Celtics maintained their stronghold in the Eastern Conference with a win over the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. However, they will now host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at the TD Garden with the hope of extending their current four-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Wolves will also look to get back to winning ways after dropping the last game against Portland. So both teams will hope that their star players, Jayson Tatum and Anthony Edwards, are available for this clash.

For the Celtics, they survived a late scare against the Grizzlies in the last game and maintained their position in second place, 1.5 games ahead of third-placed New York Knicks. The Celtics will look to secure their fifth straight win at home, whereas the Wolves won the previous game against Boston this season, so they will be at the TD Garden to sweep the Eastern giants for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.

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Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against the Timberwolves?

Jayson Tatum is fit and healthy for Sunday’s game against the Wolves at home. The Celtics star clocked 31 minutes against the Grizzlies but had an off day with his shooting, registering only 13 points and nine rebounds while finishing 3-out-of-15 attempts on the night. He was out on the sidelines for the majority of the season with a ruptured Achilles, so the Celtics could afford to endure a couple of off games for Tatum to get him back in the groove.

Imago Mar 21, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) brings the ball up the court against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

In the previous game against the Golden State Warriors, Tatum recorded 24 points (7-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 31 minutes in Wednesday’s 120-99 win. This was his third double-double of this season. He has played seven games in this campaign but has already registered 20 or more points five times.

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Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against the Celtics?

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While Tatum is available for Boston, Minnesota is not that lucky. They will be without their main man, Anthony Edwards, who sustained a knee injury following their defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder last Saturday. Following the MRI, it was revealed that the star guard has sustained a right knee inflammation and would miss one or two weeks of action according to his recovery.

Edwards is out of contention for the Wolves’ road trip to Boston on Sunday. A timeline around his return is still not established, as he has already missed three games, and the one against the Celtics will be the fourth. If he misses another week of action, then he would miss six games in total.

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This is a big blow for the Wolves as he played a massive role in helping Minnesota register a 119-115 win in November, 2025. He finished the game with 39 points, five assists, two rebounds, and a block while shooting 50% from the field, which included five three-pointers. He scored five points in the last 45 seconds of the game to seal the victory against Boston. The 24-year-old is averaging 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game across 58 games this season while shooting 49.2% from the field.

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Celtics vs Timberwolves Injury Report for 22 March

Ahead of Sunday’s game between the Wolves and the Celtics, there’s a possibility that both teams could be without some of their star players. Let us take a closer look at the injury reports.

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Boston Celtics Injury Report

Jaylen Brown (probable) – left quad contusion

Nikola Vucevic (out) – fractured finger

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Anthony Edwards (out) – right knee inflammation

Naz Reid (Questionable) – ankle injury

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Predicted Starting Lineups for Celtics vs Timberwolves

According to the NBA’s latest injury reports, here’s how the teams could line up for Sunday’s East-West clash:

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Boston Celtics Minnesota Timberwolves Jayson Tatum (PF) Julius Randle (PF) Sam Hauser (SF) Jaden McDaniels (SF) Neemias Queta (C) Rudy Gobert (G) Jaylen Brown*(SG) Donte DiVincenzo (SG) Derrick White (PG) Ayo Dosunmu (PG)

The Boston Celtics mostly have a healthy lineup, other than Vucevic, who is still struggling with a fractured finger. There’s some uncertainty around Brown, but if he fails to make the cut, Payton Pritchard is expected to take his place on the roster. In that case, the onus will be on Tatum and Derrick White to lead the offense for the hosts. On the other hand, the Timberwolves will rely on the leadership of Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert, with Ayo Dosunmu replacing Ant in the starting lineup. The Wolves have a 7-4 record without their star guard this season, so the Celtics shouldn’t take them lightly. However, at home with the current form that Joe Mazzulla’s men are in, the Celtics will start as slight favorites.