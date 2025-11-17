Are Joel Embiid & Paul George Playing Tonight? 76ers vs Clippers Injury Report, How to Watch & More (Nov. 17)

The Philadelphia 76ers enter tonight at 7-5, and their recent loss to the Pistons highlights an uneven stretch. But the Clippers aren’t faring much better at 4-9 after falling to Boston. Both teams need a rebound, but Philadelphia’s fortune depends on Joel Embiid’s availability. But besides Embiid, a lot of hope is on Paul George, who hasn’t played a game this season until now. But as a new roster update suggests, there’s hope.

Are Joel Embiid & Paul George Playing Tonight?

Unfortunately, Joel Embiid has been ruled out again tonight for knee injury management, marking his fourth straight absence. The silver lining is that he participated fully in Sunday’s practice, an indication that his return is close. One ray of hope is that Nurse says he doesn’t believe Joel Embiid is too far away from playing.

And while Embiid sits, the 76ers do get one boost in the form of Paul George, which could offer some much-needed relief.

ESPN’s Shams Charania earlier reported that: “Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George is expected to make his season debut at home tonight against his former team, the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell ESPN. ” Although recent updates from Nick Nurse tell us that Paul George will be a game-time decision tonight. George will have a minute limit if he plays, per the coach. He will play for the first time since March 4, 2025, after being sidelined with a knee injury for this long.

Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers Injury Report

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Update

Apart from Joel Embiid’s absence, the 76ers enter the night with few other important names who are still unavailable.

Kelly Oubre Jr. continues to miss time with a knee injury and is set to be re-evaluated over the weekend. Rookie center Adem Bona is also out, recovering from a right ankle sprain that will keep him sidelined for at least three games.

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Update

The Clippers have their own list of injuries coming out of Sunday’s loss to the Celtics.

Derrick Jones Jr. is out after leaving the game with a leg injury. Jordan Miller is also out following a hamstring injury that forced him out early. Kawhi Leonard is the biggest absence as he continues to recover from a right ankle sprain, along with a significant right foot sprain. The Clippers are also without Bradley Beal, who is out for the season after undergoing left hip surgery. Bogdan Bogdanovic is questionable.

The LA Clippers report as of 2:30 pm, 17th November 2025,

Predicted lineups for 76ers vs. Clippers

Here are the projected starting groups for tonight’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Philadelphia 76ers Los Angeles Clippers Tyrese Maxey James Harden Jared McCain Bogdan Bogdanovic Quentin Grimes Chris Paul Kyle Lowry Ivica Zubac VJ Edgecombe Brooke Lopez

Where to watch 76ers vs. Clippers

Here’s how fans can catch all the action tonight.

Date: Monday, November 17, 2025

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Where to Watch: Regional broadcasts will be available on NBC Sports Philadelphia and the local Clippers network. National streaming access is available through NBA League Pass. Local TV availability may vary depending on your region.

Game preview & prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are slightly favored in this match-up, with or without Embiid. They are backed by their stronger home performances and Tyrese Maxey’s consistent scoring. Now with Paul George returning, he is expected to mark his season debut with a win. The Clippers will need a strong shooting night to pull off a win; until then, it is on the 76ers’ side.