Are Joel Embiid, Paul George Playing Tonight? Lakers vs. 76ers Full Injury Report (Dec. 7)

The Philadelphia 76ers are going through a purple patch with three consecutive wins as they suit up to host the LA Lakers on Sunday in a prime showdown. The Sixers will be desperate to extend their win streak and use the home advantage against the Lakers as both teams meet for the first time this season. A lot of that outcome will depend on veteran stars Joel Embiid and Paul George’s availability.

Are Joel Embiid, Paul George playing tonight? Latest Injury Report for 76ers

Joel Embiid is currently recovering from a knee injury, and therefore, his availability is on a day-to-day basis ahead of games. He last featured in the Sixers’ blockbuster 98-99 win over the Warriors. However, he missed the last game against the Bucks, and therefore, fans are hopeful that he may turn up against the Lakers on Sunday.

On the other hand, Paul George is also recovering from a knee issue after undergoing surgery earlier this week after sustaining a workout injury. The power forward turned up against the Bucks and recorded 20 points, five assists, and as many boards whilst shooting 7-for-15 from the floor.

According to the latest injury reports, both Embiid and PG have been upgraded to probable from questionable for Sunday’s game against the Lakers.

Given the pattern in the recent few games, we may expect Embiid to take the court while George may miss out, as he played the last game. But the new update has ignited hope among fans that both players could be available for this showdown. Both All-Stars have been plagued with injuries, and therefore, coach Nick Nurse has managed their load with extra caution.

A recent report about the two stars has emerged, where PG was spotted at the shootaround area open for the media, whereas Joel Embiid was not present in that area. This could be an indication of George getting the nod ahead of Embiid.

Apart from them, the 76ers will also miss the services of Kelly Oubre Jr and Trendon Watford, who are out of contention for this game. Oubre is out of the sidelines with a left knee sprain, while Watford is managing a left adductor strain.

Are Austin Reeves, Deandre Ayton playing tonight? Latest injury report for Lakers

Austin Reeves has been nothing short of a sensation for the Lakers this season. He has been running the show for the Purple and Gold in LeBron James and Luka Doncic’s absence. The young guard has already recorded career-highs in all metrics. Austin Reeves recently joined Stephen Curry in a unique stat – being the only two guards to record three consecutive games with 30-plus points with a true shooting percentage over 80%.

Meanwhile, Deandre Ayton is another player who has emerged as a great asset for the Lakers with his verticality and defensive skills. The 7’1″ center is dominant in the paint and has brought great physicality to this Lakers’ roster.

Both Reeves and Ayton will feature in Sunday’s game against the 76ers, according to the latest reports.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic is reportedly available for this game after he joined the Lakers in Philadelphia, whereas LeBron James is questionable after sustaining arthritis in his left foot along with right-sided sciatica.

Lastly, veteran guard Marcus Smart is also out of contention for this game with back spasms.

LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Lineups

Based on the latest injury updates, here are the predicted starting lineups

Los Angeles Lakers Philadelphia 76ers Austin Reeves Tyrese Maxey Jake LaRavia Dominik Barlow Rui Hachimura Joel Embiid* Luka Doncic Quentin Grimes Deandre Ayton VJ Edgecombe

While the Sixers are coming off a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on the road, the Lakers suffered a 126-105 loss against the Celtics in Boston in their last game. Despite different outcomes in their previous game, the Lakers have a stronger 16-6 record this season in comparison to the Sixers’ 13-9 record in the East.

Both Embiid and PG are unsure of featuring in this game, so if they don’t turn up, the onus will be on Tyrese Maxey to run the show for the hosts with youngsters like Quentin Grimes, Dominik Barlow, and rookie VJ Edgecombe. However, with Doncic’s availability, we expect the Lakers to win Sunday’s game.