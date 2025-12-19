Are Joel Embiid, Paul George Playing Tonight? Latest 76ers vs Knicks Injury Report (Dec 19)

The New York Knicks are still in a celebratory mood after winning the NBA Cup, beating the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. They carried that momentum in the last game in a blockbuster 114-113 win over the Pacers. They are now ready to host the Philadelphia 76ers, who are heading to Madison Square Garden on Friday following a defeat to the Atlanta Hawks.

Both teams are doing well in the Easter Conference, as the Knicks sit in second spot with a superlative 19-7 record while the Sixers aren’t far behind in fifth spot with a 14-11 record. The Philadelphia franchise has slid down the standings, having won three out of its last five games. Their chances against the Knicks massively rely on the availability of star players Joel Embiid and Paul George.

Are Joel Embiid, Paul George playing tonight? Latest Injury Report on 76ers

Both the Philadelphia All-Stars, Joel Embiid and Paul George, have struggled with injuries throughout their careers, and even so in the current season. Paul George has been cleared off the injury list and will be playing in the away game against the Knicks, whereas Embiid has been listed as ‘out’ after picking up a fresh issue.

Embiid has been restricted to 11 games this season due to a lingering knee injury. The former MVP dropped a 22-point, 14-rebound double-double in their defeat against the Raptors before scoring 39 against the Pacers.

Similarly, Paul George has also had issues with injuries. His knee injury from last season saw him miss the first 12 games this season. However, that’s behind him now as the veteran forward has been putting up solid numbers since his return. He produced a fantastic 35-point performance against Toronto, though the game ended in a defeat for the Sixers.

He will look to carry that momentum to Friday’s game against the Knicks, and if by any chance Embiid doesn’t turn up, the onus will be on PG to take the Sixers home.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Apart from Joel Embiid, the Sixers will also miss the likes of Kelly Oubre Jr. and Trendon Watford. While Oubre is out with a left knee sprain, Watford is sidelined because of a thigh injury.

Are Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony playing tonight? Latest injury report on the Knicks

Knicks talisman Jalen Brunson is available for Friday’s game at home against Philadelphia. However, Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable after he picked up an injury in the NBA Cup final against the Spurs.

Imago Dec 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden.

Jalen Brunson is having a dream season in the NBA as he guided the New York Knicks to the NBA Cup and has been putting up sensational numbers. The guard has averaged 28.7 points and 6.4 assists per game this season at 48.4% shooting from the floor. After a 25-point performance against the Spurs in the final, Brunson followed it up with another 25 points against the Pacers in their last game.

On the other hand, Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a knee issue against the Spurs and missed the last game against the Pacers. The big man may not suit up for Friday’s game against the Sixers, as a decision will be made closer to tipoff. He has been fairly healthy this season, featuring in 24 games, averaging 22.4 points, 11.9 rebounds per game, with 47.4% shooting from the floor.

New York Knicks Injury Report

Apart from Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks have Josh Hart listed as questionable with an abdominal concern. Whereas fellow guards, Landry Shamet and Miles McBride, are sidelined from Friday’s game against the Sixers with shoulder and ankle concerns, respectively.

Joel Embiid, Paul George vs Knicks: How they’ve performed in past matchups

The Sixers will miss Joel Embiid on Friday at Madison Square Garden for the game against the Knicks. The big man enjoys playing against the New York franchise, averaging 24.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game in 20 games.

Embiid has racked up 30 or more points against the Knicks in four out of the last five meetings between the two teams.

The Philadelphia fans will put their trust in Paul George, who also has a great record against the Knicks. The veteran forward has put up 20.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game across 36 games against Friday’s opponents. He is determined to prove his critics wrong and this could be a great opportunity for him to lead the Sixers to a famous win.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks match preview and what to expect

This Friday’s game has heated up between the 76ers and the Knicks as both teams could miss a key player. However, in terms of form, the Knicks will start as favourites given their recent form and home court advantage.

In the last five meetings, the Knicks have been overwhelming favourites as they hold a 5-0 record over the Sixers. It was back in April 2024 that the Sixers last won a game against New York. So if Embiid doesn’t turn up, it would require a sensational effort from others to secure a win.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks predicted starting lineup

Based on current injury reports, here’s how both teams could start on Friday.

Philadelphia 76ers New York Knicks Paul George OG Anunoby Dominik Barlow Mohamed Diawara Tyrese Maxey Ariel Hukporti Quentin Grimes Mikal Bridges VJ Edgecombe Jalen Brunson

The Knicks are expected to win this matchup given their form and homecourt advantage, but never rule out the Sixers with Paul in the side.