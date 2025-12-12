Are Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey Playing Tonight? 76ers vs Pacers Latest Injury Report (Dec. 12)

The Philadelphia 76ers are all set to compete against the Indiana Pacers for the first time this season. Coming off a recent defeat against the Los Angeles Lakers, the team could finally raise its hopes as Joel Embiid could make a return following an injury-prone season so far. However, it’s not all green for both sides. Here’s a detailed overview ahead of their upcoming clash against the Pacers.

Are Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey playing tonight? Latest injury update on 76ers

Joel Embiid is listed as probable for the Philadelphia 76ers’ Dec. 12 game against the Indiana Pacers, but is expected to suit up. Embiid missed time earlier this season (played just 9 games) as the team carefully monitored his knee, and his limited minutes and back-to-back restrictions demanded precaution.

Tyrese Maxey, on the other hand, is also listed as questionable for the Dec. 12 game, dealing with a non-specific illness. Fortunately for the 76ers, he hasn’t missed time yet, but tonight can be his first miss of the season.

Maxey’s performance has been elite, averaging 31.5 points per game (3rd in the NBA), 7.2 assists (9th), and 4.7 rebounds while playing nearly 40 minutes per game. This also marked a career-best scoring year for the 25-year-old. The recent game against the Lakers saw him score 28 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds, majorly contributing to a 108 final score.

Philadelphia 76ers injury report

Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery) – Probable

Tyrese Maxey (illness) – Questionable

Kelly Oubre Jr. (left knee sprain) – Out

Trendon Watford (left adductor strain) – Out

Are Andrew Nembhard, Pascal Siakam playing tonight? Latest injury update on the Indiana Pacers

Neither Andrew Nembhard nor Pascal Siakam is on the active injury report. This means that both are expected to play against Philadelphia. Indiana’s injury report lists several other players, including Kam Jones, as out, but Nembhard and Siakam are available and listed in the projected starting lineup.

Pascal Siakam has been the Pacers’ leading scorer and key frontcourt presence this season. He’s averaging approximately 24.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, along with around 1.8 three-pointers made per game through 23 games.

Recently, Siakam scored a 36-point, 10-rebound double-double during the Bulls game (6 Dec.) and had a 27-point outing against the 76ers in another game preview.

Nembhard, on the other hand, stands as the Pacers’ primary playmaker and secondary scorer in the absence of Tyrese Haliburton. He’s averaging about 17.9 points, 6.6 assists, and 2.1 rebounds per game this season.

Indiana Pacers injury report

Quenton Jackson (right hamstring strain) – Questionable

Tyrese Haliburton (right Achilles tendon tear) – Out

Kam Jones (lower back stress reaction) – Out

Aaron Nesmith (left knee MCL sprain) – Out

Ben Sheppard (left calf strain) – Out

Obi Toppin (right foot stress fracture) – Out

76ers vs Pacers predicted starting line-ups

Pacers

G – Andrew Nembhard

G – Ethan Thompson

F – Bennedict Mathurin

F – Pascal Siakam

C – Jay Huff

76ers

G – Tyrese Maxey*

G – VJ Edgecombe

F – Dominick Barlow

F – Paul George

C – Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers match preview & what to expect

The Pacers visit the 76ers on Dec. 12, looking to extend their recent momentum after back-to-back wins over Chicago and Sacramento. Philadelphia returns from a four-day break, while Indiana enters with three days of rest. The matchup is the first of four meetings this season due to the added NBA Cup game.

The Sixers lead the league in blocks, and Indiana ranks in the top five. This sets up a strong interior battle. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are both on the injury report, while Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard are good to go. Indiana’s focus lies on improving defensive consistency against a rested Philadelphia team.