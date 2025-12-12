Are Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey Playing Tonight? 76ers vs Pacers Latest Injury Report (Dec. 12)

The Philadelphia 76ers are all set to compete against the Indiana Pacers for the first time this season. Coming off a recent defeat against the Los Angeles Lakers, the team could finally raise its hopes as Joel Embiid could make a return following an injury-prone season so far. However, it’s not all green for both sides. Here’s a detailed overview ahead of their upcoming clash against the Pacers.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
Are Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey playing tonight? Latest injury update on 76ers
Joel Embiid is listed as probable for the Philadelphia 76ers’ Dec. 12 game against the Indiana Pacers, but is expected to suit up. Embiid missed time earlier this season (played just 9 games) as the team carefully monitored his knee, and his limited minutes and back-to-back restrictions demanded precaution.
ADVERTISEMENT
Tyrese Maxey, on the other hand, is also listed as questionable for the Dec. 12 game, dealing with a non-specific illness. Fortunately for the 76ers, he hasn’t missed time yet, but tonight can be his first miss of the season.
Tyrese Maxey (illness) has been downgraded from probable to QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game vs. Indiana. Maxey, who leads the NBA in minutes per game, has not missed a game this season.
Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery) remains PROBABLE.
— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) December 12, 2025
Maxey’s performance has been elite, averaging 31.5 points per game (3rd in the NBA), 7.2 assists (9th), and 4.7 rebounds while playing nearly 40 minutes per game. This also marked a career-best scoring year for the 25-year-old. The recent game against the Lakers saw him score 28 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds, majorly contributing to a 108 final score.
ADVERTISEMENT
Philadelphia 76ers injury report
- Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery) – Probable
- Tyrese Maxey (illness) – Questionable
- Kelly Oubre Jr. (left knee sprain) – Out
- Trendon Watford (left adductor strain) – Out
ADVERTISEMENT
Are Andrew Nembhard, Pascal Siakam playing tonight? Latest injury update on the Indiana Pacers
Neither Andrew Nembhard nor Pascal Siakam is on the active injury report. This means that both are expected to play against Philadelphia. Indiana’s injury report lists several other players, including Kam Jones, as out, but Nembhard and Siakam are available and listed in the projected starting lineup.
Top Stories
Respect Pours In for Caitlin Clark After Latest Offseason Announcement
Arrest For Shaquille O’Neal’s Stolen Range Rover Made But More Bad News Awaits
Stephen Curry Now 103 Points From Losing NBA Record After DeMar DeRozan’s Feat In Kings-Nuggets
Strong Resistance Surges After ESPN Teases Sophie Cunningham’s Exit From the Fever
Caitlin Clark Earns Strong Praise From Team USA Director Ahead of Camp Debut
Pascal Siakam has been the Pacers’ leading scorer and key frontcourt presence this season. He’s averaging approximately 24.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, along with around 1.8 three-pointers made per game through 23 games.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recently, Siakam scored a 36-point, 10-rebound double-double during the Bulls game (6 Dec.) and had a 27-point outing against the 76ers in another game preview.
Nembhard, on the other hand, stands as the Pacers’ primary playmaker and secondary scorer in the absence of Tyrese Haliburton. He’s averaging about 17.9 points, 6.6 assists, and 2.1 rebounds per game this season.
ADVERTISEMENT
Indiana Pacers injury report
- Quenton Jackson (right hamstring strain) – Questionable
- Tyrese Haliburton (right Achilles tendon tear) – Out
- Kam Jones (lower back stress reaction) – Out
- Aaron Nesmith (left knee MCL sprain) – Out
- Ben Sheppard (left calf strain) – Out
- Obi Toppin (right foot stress fracture) – Out
76ers vs Pacers predicted starting line-ups
Pacers
ADVERTISEMENT
- G – Andrew Nembhard
- G – Ethan Thompson
- F – Bennedict Mathurin
- F – Pascal Siakam
- C – Jay Huff
76ers
- G – Tyrese Maxey*
- G – VJ Edgecombe
- F – Dominick Barlow
- F – Paul George
- C – Joel Embiid
ADVERTISEMENT
Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers match preview & what to expect
The Pacers visit the 76ers on Dec. 12, looking to extend their recent momentum after back-to-back wins over Chicago and Sacramento. Philadelphia returns from a four-day break, while Indiana enters with three days of rest. The matchup is the first of four meetings this season due to the added NBA Cup game.
The Sixers lead the league in blocks, and Indiana ranks in the top five. This sets up a strong interior battle. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are both on the injury report, while Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard are good to go. Indiana’s focus lies on improving defensive consistency against a rested Philadelphia team.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT