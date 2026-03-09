Are Joel Embiid, VJ Edgecombe Playing Tonight? Latest 76ers vs Cavaliers Injury Report (Mar 9)

The Philadelphia 76ers (34-29) continue their phase on the road as they gear up to play the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-25) tonight. Both teams enter the contest on the back of single losses and will look to get back to winning ways.

In their recent 10 games, the visitors have a record of 4-6, and they’ve been having trouble on offense and defense due to the absence of their star player, Joel Embiid. It’s questionable whether rookie VJ Edgecombe will play tonight, as he was also sidelined for Saturday’s 115-125 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Below is the latest update on Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe’s injury status ahead of tonight’s game, along with the injury reports and projected starting lineups for both teams.

Are Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe Playing Tonight? Latest Injury Update on 76ers

As per the latest team injury news, Embiid is ruled out for tonight’s game. The 31-year-old last played on Feb 26 in the win over the Miami Heat, during which he suffered a right oblique strain. He was initially ruled out for three games, but missed Saturday’s outing against Atlanta, too. This will be his fifth consecutive game on the sidelines as the 76ers protect their prized asset before the playoffs.

20-year-old rook VJ Edgecombe is listed as questionable for this evening’s matchup vs the Cavs. Edgecombe is nursing a lumbar contusion and missed the last two games for Philly. HC Nick Nurse will assess his fitness before the game, but we expect him to feature in the starting five. The 2025 number three overall pick is enjoying a fine start to his NBA career, averaging 15.3 points and 5.5 total rebounds across 57 games.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Johni Broome – Out (Injury/Illness-Right knee; Surgery recovery)

VJ Edgecombe – Questionable (Injury/Illness-Lumbar; contusion)

Joel Embiid – Out (Injury/Illness-Right oblique; Strain)

Paul George – Out (League Suspension)

Tyrese Maxey – Out (Injury/Illness-Right finger; Sprain)

Are James Harden and Donovan Mitchell Playing Tonight? Latest Injury Update on Cavaliers

Veteran James Harden and Cavaliers franchise star Donovan Mitchell both started in the 109-98 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Harden chipped in with 19 points and 10 assists as ‘The Spider’ notched up 30 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks. The pair will both be involved tonight and should pose an offensive threat against the 76ers. The Cavs will enter the tie as favorites with a relatively healthy bench and strong home support.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Tyrese Proctor – Questionable (Right quadriceps strain)

Jarrett Allen – Questionable (Right knee injury)

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups

Based on the latest injury news and reports, here’s how both teams could potentially lineup at tip-off tonight at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland.

Philadelphia 76ers Cleveland Cavaliers Tyrese Maxey Donovan Mitchell Quentin Grimes James Harden Kelly Oubre Jr. Sam Merrill Dominick Barlow Dean Wade Adem Bona Evan Mobley

Cavs HC Kenny Atkinson revealed that star center Jarrett Allen did some light practice last week but is still dealing with a knee injury. Evan Mobley will most likely get the nod to start.

He combined well with Harden last night, despite the disappointing result. February arrivals Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder, along with Jaylon Tyson, will also get minutes tonight as the Cavs work to secure the fourth seed in the East.

The visitors will be the underdogs heading into tonight’s contest. Their stacked injury list does not make things any easier for HC Nurse. The offensive threat will rest on the shoulders of Tyrese Maxey, Quentin Grimes, and Kelly Oubre. Jr., who did well against the Hawks. C Adem Bona will start in Joel Embiid’s absence, with veterans Andre Drummond and Kyle Lowry coming off the bench.