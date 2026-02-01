Are Kawhi Leonard, James Harden Playing Tonight? Latest Clippers vs Suns Injury Report (Feb 1)

The Los Angeles Clippers have faced difficulties this season, yet they’ve recently displayed considerable hope with a strong performance, winning 16 of their last 20 games. Despite their recent loss to the Denver Nuggets, they are aiming for redemption in their upcoming game against the Phoenix Suns. This match is scheduled for Sunday, February 1st, at the Mortgage Matchup Center. James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers’ All-Star mainstays, have been instrumental in constructing these winning streaks. With the exceptional efforts of both players, the Clippers are still in the running for a postseason berth.

The Clippers have fallen below the .500 mark with their latest defeat against the Nuggets, as they are tenth in the West with a 22-25 record. On the other hand, the Suns are in a slightly better position in seventh with a 30-19 record. They are heading to this game with a three-game winning streak. They registered a 126-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in their last contest.

Are Kawhi Leonard, James Harden playing tonight? Latest injury report on the Clippers

The biggest surprise ahead of the Western Conference showdown between the Clippers and the Suns happens to be James Harden‘s unavailability. The veteran point guard is ruled out of Sunday’s contest due to personal reasons, as per NBA Insider Joey Linn. Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard is all set to suit up for this game against the Suns. In Harden’s absence, the onus will be on Leonard to step up on both ends of the court.

Harden was not on the injury list heading into the away game, he even attended his alma matter Arizona State Basketball team’s game against Arizona last night. Harden is averaging 25.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per night for the 2025-26 season while shooting almost 42% from the field.

Moreover, Kawhi Leonard is also enjoying a great season with the Clippers. His numbers have only increased when he started taking more of the ball and the offense flowed through him. He is averaging 27.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest this season across 34 games. He has been playing through a minor knee issue. Since missing three games in the middle of January, he’s scored more than 20 points in four straight contests, averaging 23.5 points, 5.0 boards, 4.0 assists, 2.3 threes, and 1.0 steals in 27.5 minutes per tilt during that span.

Clippers Injury Report

Derrick Jones Jr – Out (knee)

James Harden – Out (personal issue)

Bradley Beal – Out (hip)

Are Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks playing tonight? Latest injury update on the Suns

The Phoenix Suns will miss the services of Devin Booker, while Jalen Green is also listed as questionable for Sunday’s contest. Booker has been excellent for the Suns this season, but on January 25, it was revealed that he would be out for at least a week with a lingering ankle injury. However, there haven’t been many updates ever since, but for the time being, he continues to remain on the sidelines. Booker has featured in 41 games this season, averaging 25.4 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field.

In Booker’s absence, the Suns have been well led by Canadian forward Dillon Brooks. The 30-year-old has had a career season, averaging 21.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per night across 43 games. He is heading into this game fresh after scoring 27 points against the Cavs in the last game. His record against the Clippers is also pretty decent, and he would back himself to replicate such numbers.

Suns Injury Report

Devin Booker – Out (ankle)

Jalen Green Questionable (hip/hamstring)

James Harden & Kawhi Leonard stats vs the Suns: A look at their past performances

James Harden has imposed himself whenever he has stepped on the court to play against the Phoenix Suns. Therefore, his absence will be felt by the Clippers. He has averaged 25.3 points, 7.1 assists, and 6.1 rebounds across 48 games against the Suns. He has featured in two out of the three meetings with the Suns this season, averaging 21.5 points, 10 assists, 3.5 rebounds, while shooting 44.4% from the field.

Meanwhile, the same can be said about Kawhi Leonard, who has been excellent for the Clippers whenever he’s been healthy. He has missed a few games this season therefore, he has played only a solitary game against the Suns, scoring 27 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Overall, Leonard has decent numbers against the Suns across the 34 outings throughout his career. He averages 18.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per contest.

Clippers vs Suns match preview and what to expect

The Suns and Clippers will lock horns for the fourth time this season, with the Suns winning two of the three contests. The only win for the Clippers came in October at the start of the campaign. Interestingly, the Suns have dominated the Clippers overall, winning six of the last seven matchups.

The Suns have adjusted well to Booker’s injury, as most of their bench players have stepped up and made contributions to help the team secure close wins. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how the Clippers pull up with Harden missing the game. While there’s no question about Leonard’s class, it will be interesting to see how he turns up against the Suns.

Clippers vs Suns predicted starting lineups

Based on the NBA’s latest injury reports, here’s how both teams could line up for Sunday’s crucial contest.

Los Angeles Clippers Phoenix Suns John Collins Dillon Brooks Kawhi Leonard Royce O’Neale Ivica Zubac Mark Williams Jordan Miller Grayson Allen Kris Dunn Colin Gillespie

Ultimately, this matchup comes down to adaptability rather than star power on paper. Phoenix has already shown it can survive without its primary scorer by leaning into balance and timely shot-making, while the Clippers now face a similar test with Harden sidelined. How Los Angeles manages late-game creation and defensive intensity without its usual backcourt engine could decide whether this road trip slips further or becomes a statement response. With playoff positioning in the West tightening by the week, Sunday night is less about style points and more about which team proves it can absorb disruption and still execute when the margin for error is thin.