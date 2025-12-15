Are Kawhi Leonard, James Harden Playing Tonight? Latest Grizzlies vs Clippers Injury Report (Dec 15)

It has been a tough campaign for the Los Angeles Clippers so far as they continue to struggle for results. On Monday, they will host the Memphis Grizzlies in an attempt to bounce back to winning ways. The only way they can secure victory is if their star players, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, deliver on all cylinders.

The Clippers have lost four of their last five games, including a heartbreaking 115-113 defeat to the Houston Rockets on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies have problems of their own as they are also sitting ninth in the Western Conference with an underwhelming 11-14 record. They also lost their last game to the Utah Jazz and will be desperate for a win.

Are Kawhi Leonard, James Harden playing tonight? Latest injury update on Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are struggling, and they need their star players to do something out of the box to stop the rot. Both Kawhi Leonard and James Harden have been playing really well, but they need to take it up a notch to get back to winning ways.

At the time of writing, Kawhi Leonard is off the injury list and will be available for Monday’s game against Memphis. He played 41 minutes in the last game against the Rockets, recording 24 points, nine rebounds, and four assists, but it was not enough to guide them to a win.

However, this was Leonard’s seventh straight game with 20-plus points this season, and in this period, he is averaging 27.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

While things aren’t so rosy for James Harden, he has been listed as ‘questionable’ for Monday’s clash against the Grizzlies. The veteran guard is nursing a left calf contusion, and a decision around his participation will come closer to tipoff.

But as per NBA Insider Justin Russo, Harden’s inclusion in the injury report is a surprise considering he is averaging more minutes per game since the 2022-23 season. He was also a participant in the afternoon training. So fans will have an eye on his status closer to the game.

At the same time, this is a new injury for the veteran guard, and the Clippers may only move with caution as Harden is already taking up a massive workload this season. He is averaging 26.6 points, 7.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. So, by any chance, if he doesn’t suit up for Monday’s game, then the Clippers will be extremely shorthanded.

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

Apart from Harden, the Clippers could also miss Nicolas Batum, who is listed as questionable for this game due to an illness. Other absentees include All-Star guard Bradley Beal, who sustained a season-ending hip injury, and forward Derrick Jones Jr, who is out with a knee injury but is gradually nearing a comeback to the court.

Are Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr playing tonight? Latest injury report on Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies star player Ja Morant returned to action in Friday’s 130-126 loss to the Grizzlies following a 10-game absence due to a calf injury. He was on a 25-minute restriction and recorded 21 points, four rebounds, and 10 assists, which was indeed promising for Memphis. Morant has been cleared for Monday’s game against the Clippers, which will boost his team’s chances.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

Overall, he has averaged 18.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game this season despite being marred with injury troubles.

On the other hand, Jaren Jackson Jr will also be crucial to the Grizzlies’ plans in this game. The young forward brings verticality, defensive prowess, and rebounding. He is cleared to feature in Monday’s game, but overall, in Morant’s absence, he hasn’t been able to capitalize on it and lead the franchise during that period.

Jaren Jackson Jr scored 12 points, five rebounds, and three assists in their recent loss to the Utah Jazz.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies have a long injury list, and they are missing several players for this game. Forward Brandon Clarke is listed as doubtful for this game after he sustained a knee injury. Other players who are out of this contest include Javon Small (toe), John Konchar (thumb), Zach Edey (ankle), Ty Jerome (calf), and Scotty Pippen Jr (toe).

Kawhi Leonard & James Harden Stats vs. Grizzlies: How They’ve Performed in Past Matchups

The availability of Leonard and Harden will be imperative for the Clippers as they desperately look for an avenue to return to winning ways. Leonard has a good record against Memphis, putting up 19.3 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 41% from beyond the arc throughout his career.

Harden has an even better record against the Grizzlies; the veteran guard averages 23 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.3 rebounds across his illustrious career. He is currently in great touch, and in any case, if he doesn’t suit up for this game, then it will be a big miss for the Clippers.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Clippers match preview & what to expect

It is a tricky game to predict with both teams not playing anywhere near their potential. The Grizzlies have been struggling for form, and with Morant’s return, they are looking slightly better as a unit. However, his tensions with coach Tuomas Iisalo could define their standings this season.

Similarly, the Clippers are in an even worse position as they have the oldest lineup in the NBA and are often seen getting run over by young athletic teams. Their star players – Leonard and Harden have done more than enough, but the talent around them is nothing to write home about.

This will be the third meeting between the two teams this season, and Memphis has won both games. The Grizzlies registered a 107-98 win over the Clippers earlier this month. Memphis won this game without Ja Morant as Cedric Coward took centre stage with 23 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists from 28 minutes.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Clippers Predicted Starting Lineups

Based on current injury reports, here’s how both teams could start on Monday.

Memphis Grizzlies Los Angeles Clippers Jayden Wells Kawhi Leonard Jaren Jackson Jr John Collins Santi Aldama Ivica Zubac Cedric Coward James Harden* Ja Morant Kris Dunn

The Clippers have yet to win against the Grizzlies this season, and they are currently on a three-game losing streak, which makes matters worse for them. Who will finish on top on Monday at the Intuit Dome?