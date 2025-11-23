brand-logo
Are Kawhi Leonard, James Harden Playing Tonight? Clippers vs Cavaliers Injury Report, Where to Watch & More (Nov. 23)

BySarah Salim Ansari

Nov 23, 2025 | 3:37 PM EST

USA Today via Reuters

USA Today via Reuters

The Los Angeles Clippers finally found a bit of momentum, snapping their three-game loss with a 131-116 win over the Charlotte Hornets, highlighted by James Harden’s franchise-record 55 points. It was a much-needed boost, though still not a complete picture with Kawhi Leonard absent from the lineup. As they prepare to face the Cleveland Cavaliers, the focus shifts to one key question whether Kawhi will be available to join Harden tonight?

Are Kawhi Leonard, James Harden playing tonight vs the Cavaliers?

The Clippers finally get a break, as Kawhi Leonard has been cleared to play tonight. Underdog NBA reported that he is available for Sunday’s matchup, a welcome update after he missed 10 games since his injury on November 3. With Leonard set to return alongside James Harden, L.A. enters the night with renewed stability and a chance to build on its much-needed win.

Before the injury, Kawhi averaged 24.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists across 6 games this season.

And for Harden, he is not on the injury report, so he is expected to play tonight. In the last game, he exploded for 55 points against the Hornets, setting a new Clippers franchise record for most points in a game. That performance was his 25th career 50-point game. It changed the momentum for the Clippers while also marking multiple career milestones for Harden.

It tied him with Kobe Bryant for the third-most 50+ points in NBA history. His 55 points also tied him with Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the highest-scoring game of the 2025-26 NBA season so far. Harden is averaging 28.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game this season.

LA Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

LA Clippers Injury Update

  • Bogdan Bogdanovic is questionable with a hip injury.
  • Jordan Miller remains out while recovering from a hamstring injury.
  • Derrick Jones Jr. is sidelined with a right MCL sprain and will be re-evaluated in six weeks.
  • Bradley Beal is out for the season following surgery on his left hip.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Update

The Cavs are carrying a loaded list of injuries into the game tonight.

  • Craig Porter Jr. has been ruled out with a left hamstring strain.
  • Lonzo Ball is out due to injury management.
  • Jarrett Allen is out with a finger injury.
  • Sam Merrill is out as he recovers from a hand injury.
  • Max Strus continues to be sidelined with a foot injury and still faces a long recovery.

Predicted Starting Lineups: Clippers vs. Cavaliers

LA ClippersCleveland Cavaliers
James HardenDarius Garland
Kris DunnDonovan Mitchell
Kawhi LeonardDe’Andre Hunter
John CollinsEvan Mobley
Ivica ZubacLarry Nance Jr.

Where to Watch & Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Broadcast: The game will air locally on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio for Cavaliers fans and FanDuel Sports Network SoCal for Clippers viewers. National availability may vary depending on regional restrictions.

Streaming: Out-of-market fans can watch the matchup on the NBA App or NBA League Pass, though blackout rules may apply based on location.

Game Preview & Prediction

The Los Angeles Clippers enter this contest with a 5-11 record. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers boast an 11-6 record. Defensively, Cleveland has been more consistent, while Los Angeles is still trying to regain balance with the return of Kawhi Leonard from injury. Given the disparity in records, home-court advantage, and Cleveland’s steadier play, the safer pick is the Cavaliers winning by a comfortable margin. But what the pair of Leonard and Harden does is set to change the momentum.

