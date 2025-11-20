Are Kawhi Leonard, James Harden Playing Tonight? Clippers vs Magic Injury Report, Where to Watch & More (Nov. 20)

They are already sitting on 10 losses this season, and their troubles don’t seem to be slowing down. Yes we are talking about the Clippers. For them, every game feels like a test of how much turbulence this roster can handle. Tonight is no different. The real question though, is simple but massive: will Kawhi Leonard and James Harden suit up and finally help change the momentum back in L.A.’s favor?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight?

Unfortunately for the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard will not be playing tonight. Leonard suffered from a sprain in his right ankle in the fourth quarter of the loss to the Miami Heat on November 3. He has been sidelined ever since. Tonight marks the ninth straight game he has missed. As he remains out, the Clippers keep stumbling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team president Lawrence Frank offered some clarity on Leonard’s recovery. He noted that the injury is more complicated than originally believed. “He’s making progress,” Frank said last week. “With Kawhi, it wasn’t just an ankle sprain. He also had a significant sprain in his foot as well. His ankle, when he sprained his ankle, it kind of triggered a mechanism in his foot as well. He’s making really good progress. We’ll continue to treat him, he’ll be going on the trip, but we’ll probably have a better feel for it next week.”

In the games Leonard has played this season, he is averaging around 24.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. He has been solid against Orlando. He has averaged 18.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 21 games. But in the games as a Clipper against them, he is even better. His average are 23.4 points in eight matchups. Now the role to influence the match positively depends on Harden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is James Harden playing tonight?

Yes. James Harden will likely suit up tonight. He is not listed on the Clippers’ injury report, indicating he will be available against the Magic. Harden has appeared in seven games so far this season. He is averaging 26.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 8.7 assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Harden has also hit a major career milestone this week, becoming just the 11th player in NBA history to reach 28,000 career points. He did so with a first-quarter layup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite Harden’s 28 points, L.A. slipped in.

Clippers vs. Magic Injury Report

LA Clippers Injury Update

ADVERTISEMENT

The Clippers remain heavily shorthanded going into Thursday’s matchup.

Jordan Miller will also miss the game due to left hamstring soreness, thinning out the guard/wing rotation even further. Derrick Jones Jr. is sidelined with a sprained MCL in his right knee and won’t be re-evaluated for six weeks. Bradley Beal, is out for the season after undergoing surgery on his left hip, leaving the team without one of its intended offensive hubs.

Orlando Magic Injury Update

ADVERTISEMENT

The Magic enter the matchup missing two key frontcourt players.

Paolo Banchero has been ruled out with a groin injury. Moritz Wagner is also sidelined with a knee issue and remains without a clear timetable for return.

Predicted starting lineups: Clippers vs. Magic

Below is the projected lineup comparison based on current injuries, rotations, and recent games-

James Harden Jalen Suggs Kris Dunn Desmond Bane Kobe Sanders Franz Wagner John Collins Tristan da Silva Ivica Zubac Wendell Carter Jr.

Where to Watch & Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Kia Forum, Inglewood, California

Broadcast / Streaming: The game is scheduled to air nationally on ESPN. For fans outside the TV markets, NBA League Pass will carry the game, with availability depending on local blackout rules.

Game Preview & Prediction

The Clippers are entering this matchup battered. Without Leonard, they are overly reliant on James Harden to keep their offense functional. Harden, Zubac, and Collins can carry stretches, but their chemistry hasn’t translated to steady late-game execution.

Orlando, on the other hand, even without Paolo Banchero, are the more stable team right now. Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. provide reliable scoring and rim protection. Given the Clippers’ ongoing struggles and Orlando’s steadier form, the Magic have the cleaner path to a win.