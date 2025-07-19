Fact Check: Are Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion Getting Married?

NBA superstar and four-time champion Klay Thompson shocked the basketball world when he left the Golden State Warriors to join the Dallas Mavericks last summer. However, this summer, he’s making headlines for a very different reason. Thompson became the talk of the town after he made his relationship public with none other than popular singer Megan Thee Stallion.

After stunning everyone with their IG posts, the couple recently made their red carpet debut at the rapper’s inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York. During the event, both Megan and Klay couldn’t help but appreciate each other’s company. “Nicest person I’ve ever met in my life.” This is what the singer had to say about the Mavs guard.

However, as the pair enjoyed a great evening together in what was their first real public appearance as a couple, news broke that Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are getting ready to tie the knot later this year. This sent the fans into a frenzy as they couldn’t believe what they just heard. But neither Thompson nor his new girlfriend spoke about marriage. So, is this news true?

Is Klay Thompson marrying Megan Thee Stallion?

Apart from the insane trades, one thing that has been a topic of conversation between NBA fans is Klay Thompson‘s relationship with Megan Thee Stallion. It all started when the “Savage” singer posted a picture on her Instagram, where she’s seen sitting by the pool in a bikini, and in the background, fans spotted a man lounging on a pool chair, whom everyone assumed to be Thompson. However, despite that being the truth, Megan did not respond to the fans or confirm anything.

However, just a few days later, after Megan’s post, the Dallas Mavericks star decided to make things official with a romantic post, with the caption “Sweet Bells son 🌴 🥥.” Then the couple finally made their first public appearance together at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York. Megan wore a black halter gown and a silver belt, whereas Klay Thompson complemented her with a classic black and white tux. This is when the rumor of them getting married later this year gained traction.

However, is that true? Sorry to disappoint you, Megan and Klay fans, but you got Centel’d. The rumor was ignited by none other than the popular spoof X account, NBA Centel. “BREAKING: Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are set to get married this fall.” Centel’s tweet read. This tweet caught a lot of fans off guard, as usual. Most of them misunderstood the spoof account for NBA Central, which posts actual news, causing them to believe that the superstar couple was getting married.

However, this isn’t the case. Nonetheless, it seems like Thompson and Stallion are enjoying what seems to be the start of something special, as the Grammy-winning artist herself described her first meeting with Klay as something straight out of a movie. “Oh, we met and it was such a meet-cute, it was like a f——- movie,” Megan said. However, she did not get into any details of how they met. “I won’t tell you how and I won’t tell you when, but it was a movie that he’s the nicest person I’ve ever met in my life.”

Although the pair doesn’t appear to be planning their wedding anytime soon, it seems like Klay and Megan are happy together. Which is all that should matter to not only the pair, but their fans as well. Meanwhile, Thompson will be hoping that his lady luck will help and the Mavericks make a deep playoff run this season, as they gear up for a really big campaign.