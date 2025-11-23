Are LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller Playing Tonight? Hornets vs Hawks Injury Report, Where to Watch NBA Cup & More (Nov. 23)

The Charlotte Hornets head into Sunday’s matchup with the Atlanta Hawks on the second night of a back-to-back, and the mood around the team is rough. Charlotte is riding a five-game losing streak, including defeats to struggling teams like the LA Clippers and Indiana Pacers. Brandon Miller’s return offered a brief lift, but it also sharpened the focus on the looming concern over LaMelo Ball’s status. Will both be available tonight against the Atlanta Hawks?

Are LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller playing tonight vs the Hawks?

The Charlotte Hornets have a tough luck tonight as LaMelo Ball is out due to a right ankle injury. He is still working his way back from a right-ankle issue, so the Hornets have taken a conservative approach.

Head coach Charles Lee explained how carefully they’re monitoring him, saying, “As his minutes increase, it starts to take a toll. We just want to be smart about how we’re managing him and his body.”

Despite missing 6 games this season, LaMelo has produced strong numbers so far. He is averaging 21.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 9.3 assists as he continues to showcase his elite playmaking and ability to dictate pace. Yet his efficiency has been shaky. His field-goal percentage sits around 38.5%.

Meanwhile, the trouble is deeper, as Brandon Miller is again rested after his comeback game against the Clippers. It will mark another miss after missing 13 games this season.

The Hornets are treating his return with caution as well, and head coach Charles Lee made that clear, saying, “Your first game back, I’m not going to try to push him to the brink. We want to be intentional with how we ramp him back up.”

Before the injury, Miller was averaging 14.5 points and 4.0 assists, showing significant improvement as a secondary creator and a more polished all-around scorer. In that return game against the Clippers, Miller delivered an encouraging 21-point performance on 8-of-18 shooting.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Charlotte Hornets Injury Update

Pat Connaughton is out due to a calf strain.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is questionable, dealing with a left ankle sprain.

Tre Mann is probable, healing from an ankle injury.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Update

Luke Kennard and Onyeka Okongwu are questionable.

Kristaps Porzingis is out.

Trae Young remains sidelined with a knee injury and will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks, leaving the Hawks without their lead playmaker for the foreseeable future.

The lineup might change depending on the game-time decisions.

Predicted Starting Lineups: Hornets vs. Hawks

Charlotte Hornets Atlanta Hawks Sion James Dyson Daniels Kon Knueppel Nickeil Alexander-Walker Collin Sexton Zaccharie Risacher Miles Bridges Jalen Johnson Ryan Kalkbrenner Onyeka Okongwu

Where to Watch & Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Broadcast: The game will air on Bally Sports Southeast in both the Charlotte and Atlanta markets. Out-of-market fans can watch the matchup on NBA League Pass, though availability may vary based on regional blackout rules.

Streaming: The matchup will be available for streaming on the NBA App and NBA League Pass for subscribers.

Game Preview & Prediction

The Hornets are 4-12, but 1-7 when they are on the road. They are struggling on both ends of the court. They rank ninth in the league in rebounds (45.5) and 20th in points scored per game (116.6). The Hawks, on the other hand, are stronger in every aspect and come in 2-0 against division opponents. They’re moving the ball extremely well, ranking third in the NBA with 30.3 assists per game, driven by Jalen Johnson’s 6.7 assists as he continues his breakout playmaking role.

Given Charlotte’s road struggles, the safer pick is that the Hawks win by a narrow margin.