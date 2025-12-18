Are LeBron James, Austin Reaves Playing Tonight? Lakers vs Jazz Latest Injury Report (Dec 18)

The LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers, after defeating the Phoenix Suns in a thriller, will take on the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Unlike the Lakeshow, the Jazz suffered a 140-133 overtime loss against the Dallas Mavericks in their previous game. This will be the third game between LA and Utah, out of which the Purple and Gold have emerged victorious twice. Coming back to the upcoming Western Conference matchup, let’s look at injury reports for both teams.

Are LeBron James, Austin Reaves Playing Tonight? Latest Injury Update on Lakers

After missing the first 14 games of the season, LeBron James has seamlessly transitioned into more of an off-the-ball role. Despite the altered role, King James has gradually found his groove, putting up 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 7.2 assists, but had a stellar 26-point performance in the previous game against the Suns. Now, against the Jazz, the four-time MVP will look to continue dominating as he plays in the 23rd season of his NBA career.

However, in Utah, LeBron James will be without his star teammate, Austin Reaves, who has been ruled out with a left calf strain. This will be a significant loss for the Lakers, as Reaves has gone on to have a career year so far this season, averaging 27.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists. With AR15 out, LeBron James and Luka Doncic will carry the offensive load against the Jazz.

Lakers injury report

DeAndre Ayton – Out Injury/Illness – Left Elbow; Soreness

Bronny James – Out G League – On Assignment

Maxi Kleber – Probable Injury/Illness – Lumbar Muscle; Strain

Austin Reaves – Out Injury/Illness – Left Calf; Strain

Gabe Vincent – Questionable Injury/Illness – Low Back; Soreness

Are Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George Playing Tonight? Latest Injury Update on Jazz

After an incredible FIBA EuroBasket 2025, Lauri Markkanen has emerged as one of the most prolific scorers this season across the NBA. Playing for the Jazz, the Finnish superstar is posting a career-high with 27.8 points per game, which ranked him ninth in the NBA, along with 7 rebounds and 2.1 assists. However, against the Lakers, Lauri Markkanen has been listed as questionable as Utah is managing his right groin injury.

With Markkanen’s availability in question, the Jazz offense will be centered around third-year guard Keyonte George. The 16th pick from the 2022 NBA draft has come into his own this season with splits of 23.5 points and 6.8 assists, and grown into a vital cog in the Utah rotation. Now, against the Lakers, George will aim to continue his purple patch.

Jazz injury report

Eiljah Harkless – Out G League – Two-Way

Walker Kessler – Out – Injury/Illness – Left Shoulder; Injury Recovery

Lauri Markkanen – Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Groin; Injury Management

Georges Niang – Out – Injury/Illness – Left Foot; Fourth Metatarsal Stress Reaction

John Tonje – Out G League – Two-Way

Oscar Tshiebwe – Out G League – Two-Way

LeBron James, Austin Reaves Stats vs Jazz: How They’ve Performed in Past Matchups

Over the two games this season against the Utah Jazz, both LeBron James and Austin Reaves have performed incredibly well as the LA Lakers have won both encounters comfortably. James has averaged 14.0 points, 10.0 assists, and 4.5 rebounds against the Jazz in the two games against Utah. On the other hand, Reaves has averaged 24.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists against Utah and even had a 26-point performance in the Lakeshow’s November 18 win.

Lakers vs Jazz Match Preview & What to Expect

After winning 140-126 at home and 108-106 on the road, the Los Angeles Lakers will start as favorites against the Utah Jazz and look to continue their winning run in Salt Lake City. Especially as the Lakeshow has its superstars – LeBron James and Luka Doncic in top form, with the King having a 28-point performance while her co-star dropped 29 against Phoenix. A victory in this game will also be important for the Purple and Gold as they look to solidify their third spot in the loaded Western Conference.

Lakers vs Jazz Predicted Starting Line-Ups

Los Angeles Lakers:

PG Luka Doncic

SG Marcus Smart

SF LeBron James

PF Rui Hachimura

C Jaxon Hayes

Utah Jazz:

PG Keyonte George

SG Svi Mykhailiuk

SF Ace Bailey

PF Lauri Markkanen

C Jusuf Nurkic

With key absences shaping the rotation on both sides, this matchup could hinge on execution more than star power. The Lakers enter with momentum and the steadiness of LeBron James and Luka Doncic anchoring the offense, but playing in Salt Lake City without Austin Reaves will test their depth and discipline. For the Jazz, much depends on Lauri Markkanen’s availability and whether Keyonte George can continue his scoring surge against elite competition. One way or another, this game offers a telling snapshot of where both teams truly stand as the Western Conference race begins to tighten.