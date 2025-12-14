Are LeBron James, Devin Booker Playing Tonight? Lakers vs. Suns Latest Injury Report (Dec 14)

Following a big defeat in the NBA Cup quarterfinals against the San Antonio Spurs, the Los Angeles Lakers will look to bounce back when they hit the road to Phoenix to face the Suns on Sunday, December 14. However, a lot will depend on the availability of big stars from both teams, as they hold the key to the teams’ success this season.

Are LeBron James, Luka Doncic playing tonight? Latest injury report on Lakers

LeBron James has suffered several injuries in his 23rd NBA season. The 40-year-old is suffering from right-sided sciatica and left-foot arthritis. However, he still suited up against the Spurs in the NBA Cup quarterfinals as he finished with 19 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in a 132-119 defeat.

Despite his performance against the Spurs, coach JJ Redick has openly admitted that the team will tread carefully with the Akron Hammer. “LeBron and I talk very regularly. Mike [Mancias, James’ longtime athletic trainer and the Lakers’ athletic performance liaison] and I talk regularly. It’s never come up as something that’s important,” Redick said.

“The biggest thing as we got closer to training camp was getting him healthy, and then as we started the season, getting healthy enough to play, and then re-acclimating him.”

However, as per injury reports, LeBron will be available for Sunday’s game against the Suns.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic has had an MVP-caliber season until now, and the NBA scoring leader will look to continue that throughout. He missed a few games because of the birth of his second child, but returned to court against the Spurs. The Slovenian guard instantly made an impact with 35 points, eight assists, and five rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to turn the tide in their favour.

Doncic is available for tonight’s game in Phoenix as he must be desperate to guide the Lakers back to winning ways.

LA Lakers injury report

The biggest setback for the Lakers has to be missing Austin Reeves for this game. The guard has sustained a mild left calf strain and will be re-evaluated in one week. Apart from Reeves, Maxi Kleber is the other player out of contention for this game with a back injury.

Are Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks playing tonight? Latest injury report on Suns

The Phoenix Suns aren’t enjoying the best stretch of play as they have lost three out of their last five games. A lot of it falls to their poor injury record this season. They have missed their star guard Devin Booker for the last three games after he sustained a groin strain against the Lakers on December 1.

However, he is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Lakers in Phoenix following Friday’s training. Overall, he has been in great touch this season, averaging 25 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds at 45.7% shooting from the floor. Therefore, his availability will immediately change the narrative for the Suns.

Similarly, Dillon Brooks is another player questionable for the Suns. The 29-year-old forward is nursing from an Achilles soreness and therefore, his availability will only be clear closer to the tip-off. Brooks featured in their quarterfinal defeat to the Thunder, where he finished with a 16-point performance. He took up the leadership role in Booker’s absence.

Phoenix Suns injury report

Other injury absentees for the Suns on Sunday include Isaiah Livers (hip) and Jalen Green (hamstring). The likes of Jamaree Bouyea and Jordan Goodwin will hope to continue getting big minutes off the bench.

LeBron James vs Phoenix Suns & Devin Booker vs LA Lakers: How they’ve performed in past matchups

LeBron James has delivered strong numbers against the Phoenix Suns in his career. He holds a 30-19 record in those matchups, scoring 1,259 points while adding 344 rebounds and 363 assists. His all-around impact has often shaped the outcome of these games. Devin Booker has also enjoyed solid success against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Booker owns a 19-16 record, with 809 points, 154 rebounds, and 181 assists, often stepping up in high-profile matchups. Historically, the Lakers have dominated the rivalry. Phoenix holds a 120-153 record against Los Angeles, reflecting long-term control by the Lakers despite recent competitive stretches.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns preview and what to expect?

The Lakers have had a good start to the season, albeit with their departure from the NBA Cup. The Purple and Gold are fifth in the Western Conference with a decent 17-7 record. Meanwhile, the Suns also have had a similar campaign as they are seventh in the West with a 14-11 record. Phoenix has lacked consistency this season as it hasn’t had much luck with injuries. Both teams are approaching this game following a defeat, which makes this even more crucial.

While both teams are coming to this game after crashing out of the NBA Cup quarterfinals, the Lakers have been a little more consistent, with players like Doncic and Reeves leading the way. However, the Suns haven’t had that level of consistency despite Booker’s heroics. With that being said, the last time both teams met in December 1, the Suns hammered the Lakers 125-108 with Brooks putting up a sensational 33-point performance.

The Suns dominated the game despite Booker’s early exit after picking up a groin issue. So, in all honesty, Phoenix has the players and the skillset to win against the Lakers. The Purple and Gold are in the news these days after they were handed a brutal awakening by the Spurs with their defensive woes, something that the Suns will also look to capitalize on.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns predicted starting lineups

Based on the information around injuries available, here’s the predicted lineup for both teams

Los Angeles Lakers Phoenix Suns LeBron James Royce O’Neale Rui Hachimura Dillon Brooks Deandre Ayton Mark Williams Luka Doncic Collin Gillespie Marcus Smart Devin Booker

In Austin Reeves’ absence, the Lakers’ offense will take a slight hit, but the Lakers have an experienced Marcus Smart to fill in for him. Whereas for the Suns, Grayson Allen may make way for Booker.