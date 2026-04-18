Are LeBron James, Kevin Durant Playing Tonight? Lakers vs Rockets Injury Report, Odds & Predicted Lineup (April 18)

It’s that time of the year. The NBA playoffs will officially begin tomorrow. And a marquee matchup awaits in the first round. The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Houston Rockets. The bigger storyline? Another playoff chapter between two greats, LeBron James and Kevin Durant. It will be the fourth time the two icons of the game meet under the bright spotlights of the NBA postseason.

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As the league prepares for the battle of the goliaths once again, the series itself depends on how healthy both teams are. All we can say is that both sides have a few concerning names on the injury list.

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Is LeBron James playing tonight? Latest injury update on the Lakers

It’s confirmed. The Akron Hammer is fully fit and ramping himself up as the playoff battle against the Houston Rockets approaches. Over the past few games, James has assumed the position of the number one option. He’s scored 25 or more in three of his last four games. The only time he missed was on the last day of the regular season.

JJ Redick only played James for 17 minutes with the playoffs in mind. At 41, LeBron James is going to be asked to do a lot more than he’s done this season. However, flipping the switch to being the first option comes naturally. And with the postseason, James promises an even more engaged version of himself.

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“Nothing changes for me from the regular season to the postseason besides just [having] even more heightened focus. The only thing that changes in the postseason, you just know that you are going to be playing the same team at least four times — so you got to key in on them and understand their tendencies even more and be more thorough,” said James.

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Lakers injury report

Luka Doncic – Out (Hamstring)

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Austin Reaves – Out (Oblique)

The Lakers will be without the NBA’s scoring champion, Doncic. The Lakers guard suffered a hamstring injury late in the season. While there was a fear of the Slovenian missing an extended time, his trip to Spain has opened the possibility of Doncic returning in the middle of the first round. Austin Reaves’ recovery timeline could match up too.

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Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? Latest injury update on the Rockets

There’s a little concern with Kevin Durant’s participation in Game 1 of the first-round series against the Lakers. He’s listed as questionable on the injury update due to a knee contusion. Durant was rested for the last game of the regular season. Still, it’s highly possible that the Easy Money Sniper suits up for the Rockets. He’s played an integral role in their late-season burst.

Kevin Durant’s experience is key for the Rockets to find success during these playoffs. The 37-year-old has scored 25 or more in six of his last nine games. Durant has also made 12 triples over his last four games. Although on the injury report, expect KD to play the series opener against the Lakers.

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Rockets injury report

Steven Adams – Out for the season (left ankle)

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Fred VanVleet – Out for the season (ACL)

LeBron James vs Kevin Durant: How they’ve performed in past matchups

Any battle between Kevin Durant and LeBron James promises fireworks. However, the vintage superstars haven’t had the most explosive performances against each other in recent times. Over his last ten games against the Rockets, James is averaging 21.1 points and 6 assists. The Akron Hammer did score 30 against the Rockets when they faced off in March.

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On the other end, Kevin Durant has scored 30 or more thrice over his past ten games against the Purple and Gold. But the last time that happened was in October 2024. This season, the most points Durant has scored over the three games against the Lakers is 25. Over the past two games, the virtuoso scorer has failed to even reach 20.

Lakers vs. Rockets: odds and what to expect

With fully healthy teams, this could be an even series. However, the Lakers are extremely depleted for Game 1. Likewise, the markets favor the Houston Rockets to win a crucial game on the road. According to Polymarket, the Rockets have a 66% chance at taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

The primary reason relates to Luka Doncic’s absence. The Slovenian, who led the league in scoring, led the Lakers to a brilliant record in March. Likewise, without his influence on the game, it’s going to take a superhuman effort from LeBron James to claim a win at home.

Lakers vs Rockets: Where to watch

Game day: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Game time: 8:30 PM ET

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

TV: None

Streaming: ESPN

Lakers vs Rockets: Predicted starting lineups