Are LeBron James, Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? Lakers vs. 76ers Full Injury Report (Dec 7)

It has been a topsy-turvy campaign for the Lakers, with some exceptional performances and some forgettable ones, mainly due to injuries and the unavailability of their star players. The Purple and Gold will suit up to hit the road against Philadelphia, as the 76ers are heading into this game with three consecutive wins. However, the entire narrative around the game will depend on the availability of the All-Star talents for both teams.

Will LeBron James, Luka Doncic play against the Philadelphia 76ers?

LeBron James missed his 16th game of the season for the Lakers when he didn’t suit up for the game against the Celtics. However, before Sunday’s game against Philadelphia, the Akron Hammer, who is dealing with left foot arthritis in addition to his right sciatica issue, has been upgraded to questionable status.

This particular update is enough to get the fans excited, even if their favorite star is on a minutes restriction.

While LeBron may remain questionable for this game, Luka Doncic is all set to return to the court for the Lakers after missing the last few games due to personal reasons. The Slovenian went home to be with his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, on the birth of his second child.

Although earlier reports suggested that Luka Doncic may remain unavailable for this game in Philadelphia, the 5-time All-Star has surprisingly joined the team and will be available for this game, which is a strong testament to his dedication and work ethic as a professional.

Apart from the two stars, the Lakers, unfortunately, will miss the service of Marcus Smart, who is out of this game after sustaining a left lumbar muscle strain. JJ Redick has missed his presence off the bench, and while his injury is not long term, as confirmed by the Lakers coach, he won’t be available for an immediate return.

The Lakers are coming off a 126-105 defeat against the Celtics in Boston, as coach JJ Redick missed the services of both LeBron James and Luka Doncic. In their absence, Austin Reeves ran the show for the Lakers, something he expects to continue even in this game. The team would expect the trio to be back together soon.

Are Joel Embiid, Paul George playing tonight? 76ers injury report

The Sixers have concerns of their own as All-Star players, Paul George and Joel Embiid, may miss the game against the Lakers. Both players are listed as questionable as they are recovering from major knee injuries.

However, PG13 played a big role in helping the Sixers win against the Bucks as he recorded 20 points, five boards, and as many dimes whilst shooting 7-for-15 from the floor. George’s availability will be imperative for the hosts, especially with his composure, leadership, and elite two-way ability.

Similarly, Embiid’s absence would also be felt by his teammates, mainly because of his unique skill set. The 7-time All-Star last featured in Thursday’s win over the Golden State Warriors, where he in 25 minutes, recording 12 points, six boards, and three assists. He missed the game against the Bucks, which will make the fans hopeful that he will be on the court for Sunday’s game.

Other than the All-Star duo, the Sixers will also miss the services of Kelly Oubre Jr (left knee sprain) and Trendon Watford (left adductor strain) as both are out of contention for this game.

LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers predicted starting lineups

Based on the injury information around both sides, here’s our predicted lineups

LA Lakers Philadelphia 76ers Austin Reeves Tyrese Maxey Jake LaRavia Dominik Barlow Rui Hachimura Joel Embiid Luka Doncic Quentin Grimes DeAndre Ayton VJ Edgecombe

With PG and Embiid both under minutes restrictions, the onus will be on Philadelphia’s young brigade of Tyrese Maxey, Quentin Grimes, and rookie VJ Edgecombe. Meanwhile, Reeves will be delighted if Luka Doncic returns and partners with him in the backcourt. With the reports of the Slovenian’s availability, we expect the Lakers to edge past the Sixers in a thrilling contest.