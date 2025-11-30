Are LeBron James, Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? Lakers vs Pelicans Injury Report & Where to Watch (Nov. 30)

The Los Angeles Lakers are rolling through the early season with the confidence of a group that has finally figured out its identity. Sitting at 14–4 and riding a six-game win streak, they’ve leaned on a balanced offense, a more disciplined defensive structure, and the steady brilliance of Luka Doncic to climb into the upper tier of the Western Conference. His 35-point, 11-assist showing against the Mavericks only underscored how central he has become to everything the Lakers want to build.

Yet the league rarely grants a drama-free schedule. As Los Angeles prepares to host the injury-ravaged New Orleans Pelicans tonight, the biggest storyline isn’t seeding or matchups; it’s availability. And once again, the focus swings toward LeBron James’ foot and whether the Lakers will keep leaning toward caution over urgency.

Lakers Injury Report: Are LeBron James, Luka Doncic Playing Tonight?

Unfortunately for fans hoping to see both stars share the court, LeBron James is officially out tonight due to left foot injury management. The decision continues the Lakers’ cautious approach since James missed the first 14 games of the season with sciatica. Even after returning on November 18, he has been on a controlled schedule, logging four appearances, all wins, while averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.3 assists in 32.5 minutes.

With the Lakers opening a back-to-back set (Suns tomorrow), the medical staff made a proactive call. The goal is simple: avoid triggering the sciatic irritation that sidelined James for nearly a month. The coaching staff has been aligned with the plan, too, emphasizing that the priority is not November stamina, it’s May longevity. Given the team’s current form, they can afford to sit him without undermining momentum.

Luka Doncic, meanwhile, will play, and that clarity matters more than anything else for Los Angeles. Doncic has been nothing short of a locomotive, pacing the league at 35.1 points per game while also ranking among its best playmakers and rebounders.

His offensive control, especially late in games, has fundamentally reshaped how the Lakers operate, allowing them to win despite missing veterans around him. Tonight will be another test of that single-engine flight plan.

The Lakers will also be without Marcus Smart (back spasms) and Bronny James (G League assignment), which will thin the guard rotation and further concentrate playmaking duties on Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Expect more minutes for Dalton Knecht and Jarred Vanderbilt as Los Angeles stretches its lineup flexibility.

Lakers Injuries (11/30):

LeBron James – Out (left foot, injury management)

Marcus Smart – Out (back spasms)

Bronny James–Out (G League assignment)

Pelicans Injury Report: Can New Orleans Survive Without Zion & Co.?

If the Lakers are missing pieces, then the Pelicans are missing entire pillars. Zion Williamson is out, extending a brutal start to the season that has seen New Orleans tumble to 3–17 while ranking near the bottom of the league in both scoring and defensive efficiency. It’s a roster that has been reshuffled almost nightly because of injuries, and tonight is no different.

Alongside Zion, Trey Murphy III (elbow), Jordan Hawkins (illness), Jordan Poole (quad), and Karlo Matković (calf) are all sidelined. What remains is a rotation stitched together by role players and developmental prospects, many of whom are now forced into expanded roles they weren’t initially built for.

The lack of continuity has been the Pelicans’ greatest opponent. They allow 121.6 points per game, own a –10.9 scoring differential, and have lost four straight on the road. Without Murphy’s spacing, Williamson’s downhill pressure, and Poole’s scoring bursts, New Orleans struggles to create advantages in the halfcourt. That inevitably leads to increased turnovers, rushed possessions, and long stretches where the offense stalls entirely.

The rebounding battle poses another concern. The Pelicans already rank near the bottom of the league at 42.8 boards per game, a troubling stat ahead of a matchup with Doncic whose offensive rebounds often ignite secondary scoring chances and Deandre Ayton, who thrives against smaller or depleted frontlines.

Pelicans Injuries (11/30):

Zion Williamson – Out (leg)

Trey Murphy III – Out (elbow)

Jordan Poole – Out (quad)

Jordan Hawkins – Out (illness)

Karlo Matković – Out (calf)

Predicted Starting Lineups: Lakers vs Pelicans

Luka Doncic Jose Alvarado Austin Reaves Saddiq Bey Dalton Knecht Herb Jones* Jarred Vanderbilt Derik Queen Deandre Ayton Jonas Valančiūnas*

*Use the Pelicans starters that match your ongoing ES coverage. Their rotation is highly fluid due to injuries.

Where to Watch

Time: 9:30 PM ET, Nov. 30, 2025

Arena: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

TV: Spectrum SportsNet (LA), Pelicans+ / Gulf Coast Sports (NOP)

Streaming: NBA League Pass, Fubo, Prime Video’s League Pass channel (regional restrictions apply)

With LeBron sidelined and the Pelicans missing half their core, tonight’s matchup becomes less about star-to-star fireworks and more about which team can impose structure.

The Lakers have the advantage: Luka Doncic controls the game with a surgeon’s patience, the defense has tightened, and the roster understands its roles. New Orleans, conversely, is fighting uphill against continuity issues, injuries, and a bottom-tier offense.

If Los Angeles plays to its identity, this shapes up as another test the league’s hottest team should comfortably handle.