Are LeBron James, Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? Lakers vs Suns Latest Injury Report (Dec 23)

The Los Angeles Lakers will be keen to get back to winning ways when they hit the road to Phoenix to face the Suns on Tuesday, December 23, after following a disappointing defeat against the LA Clippers. Even the Suns are heading into this game following a defeat against the Golden State Warriors. However, a lot of that result will depend on LeBron James and Luka Doncic’s availability.

The Lakers have been pretty consistent this season as they are fourth in the Western Conference with a solid 19-8 record. On the other hand, the Phoenix Suns are slightly behind in the seventh spot with a 15-13 record, but they are a better team than the stats suggest, at least at home.

Are LeBron James, Luka Doncic playing tonight? Latest injury report on Lakers

LeBron James has struggled with injuries this season, but he is off the injury charts ahead of the trip to Phoenix on Tuesday. However, Luka Doncic doesn’t share the same fate as he is out of this game against the Suns. The star guard suffered a left leg contusion during the game against the Clippers, which forced him to miss the entirety of the second half.

Doncic played only 20 minutes against the Clippers, where he scored 12 points. His absence directly affected the Lakers as they suffered a brutal 88-103 defeat.

NBA Insider Marc Stein shared that Lakers coach JJ Redick has told him that Doncic will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis following a left leg contusion.

It will be up to LeBron James to take up the leadership role in Doncic’s absence. He finished with the game-high 36 points against the Clippers and will look to continue that momentum when he hits the floor against the Suns. LeBron has been suffering from sciatica and other injury issues, which have affected his numbers this season. However, the Akron Hammer has done it multiple times in his career, and there’s no reason why he can’t do it again.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

Luka Doncic is not the only injury concern for the Lakers for Tuesday’s away game. Austin Reeves, who is having an All-Star level season, is listed as ‘questionable’ with a calf issue. The young guard didn’t turn up against the Clippers, and it looks unlikely that he will be in action in Phoenix.

Two other Lakers’ starters – Gabe Vincent and Rui Hachimura are also sidelined from this game. Vincent will remain out for at least one week with a back issue, whereas Hachimura is unavailable with a groin injury.

Are Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks playing tonight? Latest injury report on Suns

Devin Booker continues to be the driving force for the Phoenix Suns, and it won’t be any different against the Lakers on Tuesday. The All-Star guard has recorded solid numbers this season and will again be tasked with the responsibility of leading his team in a crucial game. Even in their defeat against the Warriors in the last game, he dropped a 38-point masterclass.

Overall, he has been in great form, averaging more than 25 points and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 45.6% from the floor.

Booker’s partner in crime, Dillon Brooks, is another standout for the Suns. He brings that hustle, shooting, and defense, which elevates the roster massively. He is available for this game against the Lakers, as the fans will be excited to see his face-off with LeBron James, especially after their altercation in the last game.

Brooks is coming off a 22-point game against the Warriors and will be looking to provide good support to Booker and others. Overall, Brooks is averaging 21.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game this season.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns are in a much better position regarding injuries than the Lakers. The only player who is out of contention is Jalen Green, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury. Other than that, Grayson Allen is listed as ‘questionable’ due to a knee concern, but further details around his availability should be available closer to tipoff.

LeBron James, Luka Doncic vs Phoenix Suns: How they’ve performed in previous matchups

The Lakers may miss three of their starters against the Suns, and therefore, the onus will be on their star veteran, LeBron James. The 40-year-old is in good form, and he enjoys playing vs. the Suns. He is averaging 25.7 points, 7.3 assists, and 6.3 rebounds across 50 games in his illustrious career.

Imago Dec 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic‘s absence will be felt as the Slovenian guard has great numbers against Phoenix. He has been putting up nearly 30 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game across 25 games. He is also the current scoring leader of the 2025-26 season with 34.1 points per game.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns match preview and what to expect

This could be a spicy contest for the fans, as both teams met a few days ago, where the Lakers won 116-114 over the Suns, but the confrontation between LeBron James and Dillon Brooks grabbed all the limelight. Overall, this is the third game between the two teams this season, and both teams have won one each.

In the last five meetings between the Lakers and the Suns, the latter holds a slight edge with a 3-2 record. Meanwhile, the Suns have a decent 9-5 record at home in Phoenix.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns predicted starting lineups

Based on current injury reports, here’s how both teams could start on Tuesday.

Los Angeles Lakers Phoenix Suns LeBron James Dillon Brooks Jake LaRavia Royce O’Neale Jaxson Hayes Mark Williams Marcus Smart Collin Gillespie Nick Smith Jr Devin Booker

It will be interesting to see how the Phoenix Suns fare at home against a shorthanded Lakers roster on Tuesday. Who do you think will have the upper hand?