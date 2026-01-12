Are LeBron James, Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? Kings vs Lakers Latest Injury Report (Jan 12)

On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers suffered a rare clutch loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, as they fell short 105-101. Luka Doncic had a rare off-night, fouling out in the last second and handing the game to Milwaukee. Nonetheless, despite that defeat, LeBron James was among the few bright spots for the Purple and Gold.

The Akron Hammer put up 26 points along with 10 assists and 9 rebounds, but couldn’t lead the Lakers to a win. He’ll be hoping that would change tonight. But there have been a lot of question marks over the 41-year-old’s fitness this season. So, will LeBron James suit up tonight against the Sacramento Kings?

Are LeBron James, Luka Doncic playing tonight against the Kings?

After suffering back-to-back losses against the Spurs and the Bucks, the Lakers will be hoping to turn things around tonight, and LeBron James is all set to help them do that. The perennial All-Star, who has been dealing with several injuries throughout the season, will be available tonight, which should be a huge boost for Los Angeles.

Imago Dec 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket between Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) and forward Collin Murray-Boyles (12) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

More so, because lately James has picked up his slack after a slow start to the season. As we mentioned just the other night, he was superb against the Bucks. However, that’s not all. So far, he’s averaged 21.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 6.9 assists, which is pretty solid, especially given the injuries he’s had to deal with. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic is also all set to play tonight alongside James.

Doncic has been equally, if not more important, for the Lakers, and having him alongside the veteran will be huge for the Purple and Gold. However, while he’s fit, the same cannot be said for a couple of his teammates.

The Sacramento Kings vs the LA Lakers injury reports for January 12th

These are all the latest updates on the rest of the players ahead of tonight’s crucial clash:

Los Angeles Lakers injury report

While LeBron James is all set to take the floor tonight, the Lakers will not be at their best with Austin Reaves still on the sidelines. The shooting guard will miss this game because of a Grade 2 left gastrocnemius strain and will be re-evaluated in about four weeks. This, of course, is a huge bummer for the Lakers, as Reaves has been an instrumental part of the team’s success this season.

Before getting injured, the 27-year-old was averaging 26.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, which should tell you all you need to know about the guard’s contribution to his team. Nonetheless, Austin Reaves isn’t the only one whom LA will miss; Adou Thiero will also be absent for this game as he has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain.

Sacramento Kings injury report

As for the Kings, they will also be without a few of their stars. Domantas Sabonis will be absent for the Kings as the forward is currently dealing with a knee injury and will be sidelined for a few more weeks. His absence will be huge for Sacramento as they rely heavily on him for dominating the glass. However, that won’t be possible tonight.

Imago Jan 1, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) smiles towards the Philadelphia 76ers bench during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Nonetheless, apart from him, Keegan Murray is also injured. The young forward is dealing with an ankle injury and will miss at least three weeks of action. Meanwhile, Isaiah Stevens is also questionable for tonight’s game as he has just signed a two-way contract with the Kings. Now, will these injuries prompt the Kings to make a change in their lineup? Let’s find out.

Predicted lineups for the Kings vs the Lakers

Here’s how the Los Angeles Lakers could start with LeBron James and Luka Doncic:

Position Player PG Luka Doncic SG Marcus Smart SF Rui Hachimura PF LeBron James C Deandre Ayton

Here’s how the Sacramento Kings could start amid their injury issues:

Position Player PG Russell Westbrook SG Zach LaVine SF Keon Ellis PF DeMar DeRozan C Maxime Raynaud

So, the stage is set for an interesting clash. The Lakers enter this game coming off back-to-back defeats and will be hoping to get back to winning ways tonight. With both Doncic and James available, that should be the case.