Are Luka Doncic and Fiancee Anamaria Goltes Separated? Fact Checking Viral Rumor

Rumors move faster than box scores in today’s NBA world. Over the past few weeks, fans noticed unusual social media activity involving Luka Doncic and his longtime partner Anamaria Goltes. Screenshots circulated, posts were dissected, and soon the internet arrived at its own conclusion that the couple had separated.

But viral discussion and verified information are not the same thing. As of now, neither Doncic nor Goltes has announced a breakup, and no confirmed report states they are no longer together. So the speculation exists. The separation does not.

Who is Anamaria Goltes?

Anamaria Goltes is Luka Doncic’s fiancée and longtime partner. The two met in Croatia when they were around 12 years old and reconnected years later in 2016 after Doncic moved to Spain to join Real Madrid’s development system.

While Doncic pursued basketball, Goltes studied at the University of Ljubljana and later built a career in modeling and dance, eventually spending time in the United States. Since their reunion, she has remained a constant presence in his life.

The couple became engaged in 2023 and now share two daughters, including one born in December 2025. Goltes has frequently attended games at Crypto.com Arena wearing Doncic’s No. 77 jersey and supporting him publicly.

Their relationship has largely been open to fans, which explains why any perceived change quickly attracts attention.

Is Luka Doncic separated from Anamaria Goltes?

No confirmed evidence suggests Luka Doncic and Anamaria Goltes are separated.

The speculation began when fans noticed Doncic had not interacted with some of Goltes’ recent social media posts. At the same time, Goltes posted a “decade recap” featuring dozens of photos from her life without including Doncic.

That absence fueled online theories. However, absence in social media posts does not equal confirmation of a breakup, and no reliable statement from either individual supports the claim.

Some outlets cited unnamed reports suggesting relationship difficulties and that Goltes remained in Slovenia after the birth of their child. Still, those claims remain unverified and have not been confirmed by the couple. At present, the factual status is simple: rumors exist, confirmation does not.

What did Luka Doncic say about the separation rumor?

Luka Doncic has not publicly addressed the breakup speculation. Goltes has also made no statement regarding their relationship status. Both have historically kept certain parts of their personal life private despite sharing major milestones with fans.

Because neither party has spoken, no direct quote, denial, or confirmation currently exists. The absence of comment is precisely why the rumor remains speculation rather than news. Until one of them addresses it, the situation remains unverified.

Why did the Luka Doncic and Anamaria Goltes breakup rumor go viral?

The rumor spread primarily because of social media behavior, not official reporting.

Fans first noticed Doncic appearing inactive on Goltes’ posts while interacting elsewhere online. The discussion intensified after Goltes shared a carousel of roughly 38 photos reflecting on the past decade without including him.

Imago Jan 2, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a 3-point basket in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In modern sports culture, online presence is often interpreted as relationship status. Similar speculation has surrounded many public athletes, where posting patterns are treated as evidence despite lacking confirmation. Here, the viral nature came from interpretation rather than information. A missing photo became a storyline, then a storyline became a rumor.

There is currently no confirmed separation between Luka Doncic and Anamaria Goltes. The viral narrative is built on social media observations, not verified statements or confirmed reports. Unless either of them publicly says otherwise, the breakup remains speculation, not fact.