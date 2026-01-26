Are Luka Doncic, LeBron James Playing Tonight? Latest Lakers vs Bulls Injury Report (Jan 26)

The Los Angeles Lakers’ perseverance screamed in their comeback victory against the Dallas Mavericks. Luka Doncic torched his former side to maintain a spotless record. The Purple and Gold’s next stop on the road trip sees them face the Chicago Bulls. Fresh off a game-winner highlight in their win against the Boston Celtics, the team is in high spirits.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Similar to the Lakers, they feel a momentum shift. The impending clash will test each side’s resolve to build on its current results. It’s bound to be an intense clash, so let’s look at how player availability could factor into the result.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are Luka Doncic, LeBron James playing tonight? Latest injury update on the Lakers

Luka Doncic has quickly become central to the Los Angeles Lakers’ plans, and his availability against the Chicago Bulls brings confidence. Healthy and in rhythm, he has thrived against Eastern Conference opponents, averaging 30.6 points and 8.8 assists with two triple-doubles. With the Bulls riding a four-game win streak, the Lakers will again look to the Slovenian star to dictate pace and set the tone.

Similarly, LeBron James is also expected to suit up against the Bulls tonight.

Imago Feb 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with forward LeBron James (23) after making a basket during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The Akron Hammer appears to be healing well from sciatica, which limited his participation at the beginning of the season. James has handed the core responsibility over to Luka Doncic, but the Lakers feed off his wisdom and experience. Having had some quiet games off late, the four-time MVP should be eager to put on a big performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakers injury report

Austin Reaves – Out (Calf)

Adou Thiero – Out (MCL sprain)

Jake LaRavia – Questionable (Quad contusion)

ADVERTISEMENT

Are Coby White, Josh Giddey playing tonight? Latest injury update on the Bulls

The Bulls’ four-game winning streak has largely come off the back of Coby White’s blazing performances. He’s scored 20+ in each of their games during the win streak. White is available to take on the Los Angeles Lakers tonight in what promises to be an enticing game of basketball.

On the other hand, Josh Giddey is also free from any injury and doesn’t appear on the injury list. The former OKC point guard returned from a hamstring strain, which caused him to miss 11 games. He scored 21 in his return, and while he didn’t have an efficient night against the Celtics, still managed to dictate play with 10 assists. The Bulls’ two primary weapons are revved up to face the Lakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bulls injury report

Tre Jones – Out (Hamstring)

Zach Collins – Out (Toe)

ADVERTISEMENT

Noa Essengue – Out for the season (Shoulder surgery)

Luka Doncic & LeBron James stats vs the Bulls: A look at their past performances

Luka Doncic has managed to impose himself when playing the Chicago Bulls throughout his career. Since joining the Lakers, he’s faced them twice, scoring 34 and 25, respectively. The perennial MVP candidate has also recorded four triple-doubles against the Bulls in 13 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LeBron James has struggled against the Windy City in recent games. Notably, he’s compiled at least four turnovers in his last nine meetings against the Bulls. In both games last season, the 41-year-old scored 17 while shooting under 45% from the field.

Lakers vs Bulls match preview and what to expect

The Lakers and the Bulls have both built confidence through their recent results. The Bulls have been spotless through their last four games, while the Lakers have dropped just one. This will be their first meeting this season. Yet, the Bulls haven’t lost to the Lakers over their past three matchups. Last season, Josh Giddey recorded triple-doubles in both games against the Purple and Gold.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers are better on paper, but will need to execute to contain the Bulls’ rampant offense. Chicago has hit 20 threes in three of the last four games. The Lakers have allowed under 12. Furthermore, both teams thrive when playing in transition, with Doncic and Giddey being the facilitators. Hence, it will come down to which team can disturb the other team’s momentum.

The Lakers have shown improvement in their defense. If they successfully limit the Bulls’ perimeter threat, they possess the offensive fluidity to get a win. That being said, the Bulls aren’t a team that’s going to back down and hand a win over. It will be a fight till the end.

Lakers vs Bulls predicted starting lineups

Los Angeles Lakers Chicago Bulls Luka Doncic Coby White Marcus Smart Matas Buzelis LeBron James Isaac Okoro Rui Hachimura Jalen Smith Deandre Ayton Nikola Vucevic

All signs point toward a Los Angeles Lakers win if they play to their strengths. With Luka Doncic controlling tempo and LeBron James adding late-game command, the Lakers have the edge in star power and execution. If their improved defense carries over and the perimeter is kept in check, Los Angeles should have enough firepower to outlast Chicago and continue their strong road run.