Are Luka Doncic, LeBron James Playing Tonight? Latest Lakers vs Clippers Injury Report (Jan 22)

It’s rivalry week in the NBA, and the contest to claim bragging rights in LA is back. The Lakers and the Clippers have shared their season series so far. Their third meeting of the season comes amidst troubling times for both sides. The Clippers are back to dealing with injuries just as they picked up some momentum. The Lakers’ world was turned upside down after a revealing Jeanie Buss report.

LeBron James was the focus of those talks. Has that led to any resentment? Let’s not waste any time and look into the injury reports for the contest. Are LeBron James and Luka Doncic active for the unsteady Lakers?

Are Luka Doncic, LeBron James playing tonight? Latest injury update on Lakers

It’s all good news for the Purple and Gold. Luka Doncic and LeBron James have been in sublime form and have evaded any injury scares. They are both listed as available for the impending clash against the Clippers. Doncic poured in a masterful 38-point triple-double in the Lakers’ comeback win against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

LeBron James has a quiet night, pitching in with 19 points. It was only his first game in January scoring under 20 points in a game. The Lakers themselves are in high spirits entering the contest.

Imago Feb 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with forward LeBron James (23) after making a basket during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Lakers injury report

Austin Reaves – Out (Calf)

Adou Thiero – Out (MCL sprain)

Are Kawhi Leonard, James Harden playing tonight? Latest injury update on the Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers will be significantly undermanned when taking on the Lakers tonight. James Harden, who’s been in fine touch is expected to play against their city rivals. However, Kawhi Leonard is a doubt for the contest. The Klaw has missed the last three games, suffering from a left knee contusion.

His unavailability is a huge loss for the Clippers. The two-time Finals MVP is averaging a career-high 28.2 points per game. The burden now falls on Harden to produce another clinic for the Clippers to have a chance at winning.

Clippers injury report

Bogdan Bogdanovic – Out (Hamstring)

Derrick Jones Jr. – Out (MCL sprain)

Kawhi Leonard – Questionable (Knee contusion)

Bradley Beal – Out for the season

Luka Doncic & LeBron James stats vs Clippers: A look at their previous performances

From his time with the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic has developed a personal grudge against the Clippers. He has a career average of almost 32 points against them. In the Lakers’ NBA Cup victory against them, Doncic dropped a near 43-point triple-double.

On the other hand, LeBron James has often shown up in games against the Clippers. His latest performance saw him score 36 points in a lopsided loss. Despite the result, the Lakers forward has consistently performed well against the Clippers. Over the past five matchups, the four-time MVP is averaging 26.4 points and 6 assists against them.

Lakers vs Clippers match preview and what to expect

From an injury standpoint, the Clippers are at a severe disadvantage heading into the game against the Lakers. Without Leonard, James Harden and Ivica Zubac will have to be imposing in order to get a good result. The Lakers do have defensive holes, which have contributed to upsets this season. That being said, they managed to play with structure against the Nuggets, limiting them to shooting 34.9% in the second half.

Luka Doncic and LeBron James have been impeccable in terms of production. The Lakers are by far the favorites. But if they fail to contain the Clippers offense, it does open the doors for a possible upset.

Lakers vs Clippers Predicted starting lineups