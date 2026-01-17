Are Grizzlies Trading Ja Morant to Bucks? Fact-Checking Viral News

A viral social media post claiming the Memphis Grizzlies are preparing to trade Ja Morant to the Milwaukee Bucks sent shockwaves through the NBA community on Friday. Screenshots spread rapidly, speculation exploded, and fans on both sides began debating fit, timelines, and championship implications. But before the rumor mill spins any further, the origin of the claim — and its credibility — deserves a closer look.

Not long ago, Morant was viewed as one of the league’s most electrifying young stars and the cornerstone of Memphis’ long-term title ambitions. Today, however, a mix of injuries, suspensions, and organizational instability has dramatically altered how he is perceived around the league, creating fertile ground for unverified trade chatter to take on a life of its own.

Have the Milwaukee Bucks signed Ja Morant?

There’s no doubt that Ja Morant’s time in Memphis is coming to an end soon. More so with the February 5th deadline being just around the corner. But has his new home already been decided? Well, many believe that is exactly the case after a report emerged on X about his status.

“BREAKING: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading Ja Morant to the Milwaukee Bucks,” NBACentel wrote.

Although you might feel what’s wrong with this post, as the Bucks were indeed interested in Ja Morant. So, why can’t they sign him? Here’s where the interesting part comes in, as this post was made not by the reliable source that goes by the name ‘NBACentral’ but rather by its popular parody counterpart ‘NBACentel.’

This account is actually quite famous for making satirical content completely for views. As a matter of fact, this isn’t the first time Centel has caught many people off guard; it has done so on multiple occasions. Nonetheless, this puts to rest the rumors of Ja Morant being traded to Milwaukee to rest.

However, that doesn’t mean the point guard won’t be switching teams again, as there’s still significant interest in the polarizing figure. But the question is, which team will finally get Morant’s sweepstakes?

After all, the clock is ticking, and the Grizzlies are in dire need of a boost at this point in the season. Adding fuel to the fire, tension is mounting in Memphis—recent reports caught Ja Morant and a Grizzlies teammate going back and forth on camera, trading pointed comments about his potential trade and other team drama.

This public spat has only amplified the urgency, leaving fans and insiders wondering if the Grizzlies will pull the trigger before things boil over.

The race to sign Ja Morant heats up as trade deadline nears

Despite all the rumors surrounding Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, he remains a Grizzlies player. However, that might not be the case for long, as there are several teams interested in the three-time All-Star’s services.

These include the Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, and the Houston Rockets, among others.

Imago Apr 1, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after a basket during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

According to NBA insider Michael Scotto, the Grizzlies have eyed the Bucks’ 2031 or 2032 first-round pick, along with Ryan Rollins, in exchange for Morant. Meanwhile, Scotto also noted that the Pelicans are closely monitoring the 26-year-old’s situation and are willing to buy low. This indicates that they won’t be looking to include Jeremiah Fears or Derik Queen.

However, that’s not all; the Sacramento Kings are also reportedly interested in Morant. However, they “would only do a Morant deal if it didn’t involve giving the Grizzlies any significant draft capital,” Sam Amick of The Athletic reported.

For now, all of these are mere expectations. But we can soon expect to see Ja Morant in new colors. So, we’ll continue to keep a close eye on this situation.