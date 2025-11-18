Are Nikola Jokic & Josh Giddey Playing Tonight? Nuggets vs Bulls Injury Report, How to Watch & More (Nov. 17)

A clash of contrasting styles is on its way as the Denver Nuggets take on the Chicago Bulls tonight. It is a matchup that could be called “Experience vs. Youth in Full Swing.” The Nuggets are already on fire, riding a seven-game winning streak with Nikola Jokic orchestrating the offense like only a two-time MVP can.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls are at the other end of the spectrum with 5 losses in a row. What went wrong with them after starting hot with five straight wins? A little imbalance perhaps. But if anything, the emergence of Josh Giddey has been a happy surprise. With tonight’s matchup between these two teams, the major question is, will Jokic and Giddey be on the court? Let’s start with the senior, the two-time MVP, Nikola Jokic.

Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight?

Good news for the Nuggets fandom, since Denver has upgraded Nikola Jokić’s status to probable. In their last outing, he was questionable due to a sprain on his left wrist. The club has enjoyed one of the healthiest starts in the league, so they will be looking to continue that streak ahead of Monday’s contest.

Jokić enters as a linchpin in Denver’s system. His offensive rating through 12 games leads in the NBA. Keeping Jokić healthy is undoubtedly the top priority for the Nuggets. The season is a long one and they will NOT want to face any hindrance.

Undoubtedly, Jokić has been putting up elite numbers this season. Apart from his iconic season high of 55 points in LA, he is averaging 28.8 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 10.9 assists per game. His offensive rating is also elite at 145.2. Denver averages 115.6 points per game this season while allowing 108.3, showing their dominance on both ends of the floor. When it comes to ball handling, we have Josh Giddey, who is the Bulls’ no.1 ball handler and ranks 4th in the list, which Nikola tops. So will they face off tonight?

Is Josh Giddey Playing for the Chicago Bulls Tonight?

Josh Giddey is expected to suit up tonight for the Chicago Bulls to give us a competing show. As of now, he is not listed on the injury report. He did face a two-game absence due to a minor ankle issue. This return is a boost for Chicago, as Giddey has been one of their most dynamic and surprisingly productive young players this season.

Giddey put together one of his best outings of the year on Sunday. It was a 150‑147 double-overtime loss to the Utah Jazz, but he finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds, 13 assists, two blocks, and two steals in over 42 minutes. That performance was his third triple-double of the season. Over an eight-game stretch, he has been remarkably consistent. His average stands at 22.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 10.4 assists. And if that does not make him one of the league’s most superior guards, there is more to his performance.

Giddey has now recorded 21 triple-doubles, that has now placed him with Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. At 23 years old, he has already reached legendary milestones. What’s awaited now is to see him go head-to-head with Jokic and the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs Bulls Injury Report

Denver Nuggets Injuries

Julian Strawther is questionable for Monday’s game against the Bulls due to lower back pain. Cameron Johnson is questionable for the matchup with a biceps injury. Christian Braun is out after suffering a left ankle sprain during Denver’s win over the Clippers on November 13 and will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

Chicago Bulls Injuries

Ayo Dosunmu is probable to play against the Nuggets while managing a hamstring issue. Zach Collins is out with a wrist injury. Tre Jones is doubtful for the game with an ankle concern. Coby White will not play for injury management reasons.

Predicted Lineups for Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls

The projected starting lineups for both teams are as follows:

Jamal Murray Josh Giddey Tim Hardaway Jr. Ayo Dosunmu Cameron Johnson Isaac Okoro Aaron Gordon Matas Buzelis Nikola Jokic Nikola Vucevic

Where to Watch the Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls game

Here are the ways fans can catch the Western Conference clash between the Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls.

Date: Monday, November 18, 2025

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

TV: The game will be broadcast locally on Altitude Sports and NBC Sports Chicago for regional audiences.

Streaming: Fans can stream the matchup live via Fubo for out-of-market viewers.

Match Preview & Predictions

The Denver Nuggets would want to stretch their winning streak to eight, no doubt. And with Nikola Jokic probable to play, we might as well brace ourselves to witness it. When Jokic’s presence combines with Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Tim Hardaway Jr., Denver becomes one of the strongest teams in the league.

As for the Chicago Bulls, there is trouble. Imagine falling from a five-game winning high, it is going to hurt right? So the Bulls would look to nurse their losing streak, if they can steal a win tonight. While Giddey continues to impress with his all-around game, it looks difficult for the Bulls to contain Denver’s attack. The Nuggets are strong in every aspect and it will show up on the court. Until or unless the Bulls pull off a near perfect performance, that miraculously makes them land on the winning side, the match is leaning on the Denver side. Can the Bulls put an end to their losing streak tonight?