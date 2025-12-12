Are Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? Latest Timberwolves vs Warriors Injury Report (Dec 12)

The Golden State Warriors are fresh off a two-game winning streak, and they will look to continue that momentum when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center in San Francisco on Friday. However, the outcome of the game will be decided on the availability of star players – Steph Curry and Anthony Edwards, as they continue to be cornerstones for their respective teams.

The Warriors have won four out of their last ten games, reflecting their inconsistency this season. They are currently sitting eighth in the Western Conference with an average 13-12 record. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are sixth in the West with a much better 15-9 record, but are coming to this game following a 108-105 defeat to the Phoenix Suns.

Will Steph Curry play tonight? Latest injury report on Warriors

The Warriors have desperately missed their talisman, Steph Curry, on the court as he has missed five games due to a quadriceps injury. However, as per the latest NBA injury reports, the Point God is expected to return to action at Chase Center on Friday against Minnesota.

Curry skipped traveling with the Warriors on their three-game away trip and decided to stay in San Francisco with the hope of speeding up his recovery. He was recently removed from the injury list and was part of the scrimmage, and head coach Steve Kerr expects him to take part in the full practice ahead of getting the green light for the game.

Overall, Stephen Curry is enjoying yet another fantastic season, averaging 27.9 points, 4.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals from 16 games this season. He is also looking sharp from beyond the arc, clocking 41.4%. So if things go to plan, Curry will suit up against the Timberwolves on Friday.

Other than Curry, Kerr has other injury concerns with veteran forward Draymond Green missing the last two games due to a right-foot sprain, and he didn’t practice on Wednesday as well. However, the coach expects him to be available for Friday’s game, but his status as of now is undecided.

Veteran center Al Horford is also out of contention as he is dealing with sciatica. Fellow forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is also listed as probable, as he is recovering from a knee issue.

Will Anthony Edwards play tonight? Latest injury report on Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards‘ availability has been a spicy topic of discussion all week, and his presence at Chase Center will dictate whether the Timberwolves will have a chance against the Warriors or not. Ahead of the game against the Phoenix Suns, he was listed on the injury report as out with an illness, but he braved the storm and dropped 40 points, nine rebounds, and two assists, but it was not enough as they lost 108-105.

While the illness seems to have subsided, Edwards has suffered another setback ahead of the Warriors game. As per reports published by Minnesota, Edwards is listed as ‘questionable’ with right-foot soreness for this trip to San Francisco. However, fans will hope he somehow suits up once again, as his presence is extremely important for coach Chris Finch.

Other than Edwards, the Timberwolves will miss the services of veteran guard Mike Conley, who is out with right Achilles tendinopathy.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineups

Based on the information around injuries available, here’s the predicted lineup for both teams

The Warriors have the defensive depth to tackle the Timberwolves’ powerful offense led by Edwards and Randle. With Curry’s return, the team is expected to pass this test with flying colours, but given the recent form of both teams, we expect the game to go down to the wire with one of the star players guiding their team home. The Warriors have a slight edge over Minnesota, and they are also at home.