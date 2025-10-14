Are Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler Playing Tonight? Where to Watch Warriors vs Trail Blazers Preseason Game

The regular season is nearing, and the Golden State Warriors are on their final stretch of the preseason. Except for one game against the Lakers, the Dubs seem prepared for the next 8 months. Tonight, at Oregon, they will face the Portland Trail Blazers for the second time after winning the first matchup 129-123. However, as the Warriors gear up, there are a lot of question marks around its superstars, especially Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, both of whom missed Sunday’s game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After playing in each of the Golden State’s first two games, Stephen Curry did not play against the Lakers on Sunday, alongside several other key players. Later on, HC Steve Kerr revealed that the veteran point guard is banged up, prompting him to rest Curry. However, Kerr did note that there’s a high chance Steph would return on Tuesday. “Plan is to play Tuesday in Portland,” Kerr told Anthony Slater of ESPN. But what about his teammate Jimmy Butler?

Although Curry’s presence looks likely, the same cannot be said for Jimmy Butler. The star forward is currently listed on the team’s injury report because of an ankle injury he sustained earlier during practice. So, there’s a high chance we might not be seeing him in action tonight. Now, that does clear the air around these two superstars, but who else won’t be present at the Moda Center tonight?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Golden State Warriors’ injury report ahead of their clash against Portland

Among the players who might not feature in tonight’s game is former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green. The Dubs veteran has played in each of the team’s first three exhibition games so far, but has not looked very effective. Even on Sunday’s defeat, Green only managed to score 2 points along with 4 rebounds in 22 minutes of action. Unfortunately, he won’t have a shot at redemption tonight as he’s been rested.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, he’s not the only one who’s going to watch tonight’s clash from the sidelines; Moses Moody will be alongside him. The shooting guard has suffered a calf injury and will miss not just tonight’s but the entire preseason. That’s devastating news for the Dubs Nation, as Moody is a key player in the franchise’s rotation. Last season, the 23-year-old averaged 9.8 points along with 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists playing 74 games. Nonetheless, Golden State’s injury struggles don’t end with Moses Moody, as Alex Toohey and Seth Curry are also expected to miss Tuesday’s matchup.

via Imago Mar 3, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts to a call with referee Andy Nagy (83) with guard Moses Moody (4) listening in during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

AD

While the rookie Toohey has missed all the games due to undisclosed reasons, according to ESPN, Stephen Curry’s brother is expected to miss tonight’s game due to a non-injury-related issue. Lastly, De’Anthony Melton will also not be available tonight as the guard continues to recover from his knee injury. Now that you know who’s in and who’s out, why don’t we see where you can watch this game?

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Where and when to watch the Warriors vs the Trail Blazers game?

So far, the Golden State Warriors have looked pretty consistent and will be hoping they are able to continue that tonight. However, they’ll be up against a strong Trail Blazers lineup. While the Dubs have already gotten the better of them once in this preseason, will they be able to do it again? Well, that’s something everyone will be interested in seeing.

Date: Tuesday, 14th October

When: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

TV: KUNP 16, Blazers Vision Networks, NBA TV

That’s everything you need to know about this preseason game. But that still leaves us with one important question: Who is the favorite to win this matchup? Well, even though the Warriors are coming off a disappointing defeat against the Lakers, they possess enough star power to get the job done tonight. More so, because Steve Kerr has spoken about Stephen Curry’s involvement in this game.

However, the Portland Trail Blazers also cannot be taken lightly as they are entering this game with a 1-1 record in the preseason. Not to mention, they’ll be motivated to get their luck back against the Warriors. Now, whether they’ll be able to do so or not? That’s something we’ll only get to know once the ball hits the air tonight at the Moda Center in Portland.