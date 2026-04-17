Are Stephen Curry, Devin Booker Playing Tonight? Warriors vs Suns Injury Report, Odds & Predicted Lineup (April 17)

Stephen Curry’s exploits were instrumental in the Golden State Warriors’ comeback from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for the Phoenix Suns, the story is the opposite as they let an 11-point lead slip away against Portland. This will decide the final spot in the playoffs in the West as #1 OKC Thunder awaits.

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Despite an eight-win gap between the two teams, the Warriors won the regular season series over the Suns 3-1. Yet, Phoenix remains a massive favorite for this crucial clash, which will be decided on their star player’s fitness.

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Is Stephen Curry playing tonight? Latest injury update on the Warriors

Stephen Curry managed to make his return at the end of the regular season after missing 27 games. In those two months, the Warriors slid 8-19 and locked in the final spot for the Play-In. He came back with five regular-season games left and featured in four of them, with two from the bench. In the Play-In game against the Clippers, he started and played 36 minutes and dropped 35 points, which included a deep 3-pointer with 50.4 seconds remaining. But during that game, there was an injury scare.

With 2:39 to play in the first quarter, Curry went into the locker room with a towel draped over his head. However, the 4x NBA champion was back on the bench, talking with teammates. “Oh, don’t worry about me,” Curry told the Amazon Prime sideline reporter as he walked back to the bench. “I’m good.” The Baby-Faced Assassin will be on a minutes restriction as the Dubs try to protect him. Previously, on a minutes restriction, Curry managed to score 20+ points in two of his four games since returning.

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Golden State Warriors injury report

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Warriors: Quinten Post: out (foot)

Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee)

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Moses Moody: out for season (knee).

Kristaps Porzingis: unknown (ankle).

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Porzingis is listed as questionable and has always been on day-to-day management since he arrived. He hasn’t played a lot, and suiting up for 28 minutes, where he scored 20 points in Inglewood certainly did a toll. Meanwhile, Quinten Post is still out nursing a right foot injury.

Is Devin Booker playing tonight? Latest injury update on the Suns

The Phoenix Suns lost 114-110 at the Mortgage Matchup Center on Tuesday, as Devin Booker finished with 22 points (7-17 FG), one rebound, four assists, and one steal on the night. The 29-year-old was far from his best because he also went 0-3 from the field in the fourth frame. Before the encounter against the Trail Blazers, D-Book was previously listed as questionable after missing Friday and Sunday’s outings.

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The absence came amid injury management tied to his right ankle. But he played against Portland and is not part of the injury report against the Warriors. Injury or no injury, he will have to show up in the do-or-die game. After all, it was his teammate who hoped for this encounter. “I think it matters to some people like myself. I would like to see the Warriors,” said Dillon Brooks. providing three reasons why. “Steph and Draymond. And Steve Kerr.”

Brooks did score 20 points and was the only positive +- starter on the team against Portland.

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Phoenix Suns injury report

Mark Williams: day to day (foot)

Grayson Allen: day to day (hamstring)

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As for Phoenix, the duo of Mark Williams and Grayson Allen has each been listed as questionable. Williams suited up for the Suns in Tuesday’s Play-In matchup against the Trail Blazers. In 22 minutes, he grabbed 4 rebounds and 3 blocks. Allen has missed the team’s last two games with a hamstring strain, having last played April 10.

Stephen Curry vs Suns & Devin Booker vs Warriors: How they’ve performed in past matchups

Curry has historically averaged 22.8 points against Phoenix, while Booker has been even more prolific against Golden State, averaging 30.6 points over their last five meetings. Steph scored 25 points in a dominant 133–95 victory on April 9, 2025. In the last five matchups, the Warriors’ star has averaged 43.5% from inside the arc, but was held to 34.4% from three-point range by the Suns’ perimeter defense.

On the other hand, D-Book exploded for 38 points twice against Golden State this season, once in November and again in December. Over the last five games against the Warriors, he has shot 49.1% from the field and a near-perfect 89.7% from the free-throw line.

Warriors vs Suns: Odds and what to expect

Despite this being a do-or-die game, the market is not on the side of Stephen Curry. Analytics and betting markets favor the Phoenix Suns to secure the West’s final playoff spot. According to Polymarket, the Suns have a 59% chance of winning the play-in tournament game against the Golden State Warriors. Last time the platform predicted the Clippers to win by a whopping margin of 67%, but that did not materialize.

Many believe the performance from Golden State was one and done. Because Phoenix’s defense ranks 5th in the league for points allowed. Expect Stephen Curry to be targeted heavily by Dillon Brooks, who has successfully lowered Curry’s shooting efficiency by roughly 6% in their primary matchups this year.

Warriors vs Suns: Where to watch

Game day: Friday, April 17, 2026

Game time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, Arizona

TV: None

Streaming: Amazon Prime

Warriors vs Suns predicted starting lineups