Are Stephen Curry, Devin Booker Playing Tonight? Warriors vs Suns Latest Injury Report (Dec 18)

The Phoenix Suns (14–12) are all set to host the Golden State Warriors (13–14) in an exciting Western Conference matchup. Both teams are trying to turn around their recent slumps and climb the playoff standings, with Phoenix coming off two consecutive losses and Golden State also struggling for consistency. The game holds undeniable value as it could be an opportunity for the latter to climb up the Western Conference ladder.

However, one major question still lingers around the Warriors’ hopes. Will Stephen Curry be a part of the starting lineup? Here’s a detailed injury report for the December 18 clash.

Are Stephen Curry, Devin Booker playing tonight? Latest injury update on the Warriors

Stephen Curry is expected to play against the Phoenix Suns and does not appear on Golden State’s injury report for the upcoming matchup. He recently worked his way back from a left quadriceps contusion and muscle strain that forced him to miss several games earlier this month, but he has since returned to full activity.

Curry’s offensive dominance was clearly visible in Golden State’s most recent game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The point guard played a crucial role by securing 48 points in a 136–131 loss. He carried the scoring burden throughout the night, knocking down 12 three-pointers and keeping the Warriors competitive despite defensive breakdowns and limited secondary scoring.

Devin Booker, on the other hand, is also expected to play and is not on Phoenix’s injury report after previously dealing with a right groin issue that required short-term monitoring. Booker’s availability is critical for a Suns team trying to stop a skid and maintain playoff positioning in the West. Booker finished with 19 points in his last game against the Trail Blazers.

Golden State Warriors injury report

The Golden State Warriors’ injury report lists Al Horford as out with a back issue and Pat Spencer out for personal reasons. Both players will miss the matchup against Phoenix, thinning Golden State’s frontcourt depth and limiting rotation flexibility against the Suns.

Al Horford: Out (right sciatic nerve irritation)

Pat Spencer: Out (personal reasons)

Phoenix Suns injury report

The Phoenix Suns’ injury report for their game vs. the Warriors lists Jalen Green as OUT (right hamstring strain), meaning he will not play and remains week-to-week as the Suns manage his recovery timeline. Green’s absence removes a key scoring option off the bench.

Adding more concerns to the situation, Grayson Allen and Isaiah Livers are also listed as questionable (right knee soreness – right hip strain, respectively), both needing pregame evaluation to determine if they’ll suit up. Suns coach Jordan Ott has taken a cautious approach with these injuries, particularly with younger players returning from soreness, to avoid setbacks.

Isaiah Livers: Questionable (Hip)

Grayson Allen: Questionable (Knee)

Jalen Green: Out (Hamstring)

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors match preview & what to expect

The Phoenix Suns have lost 6 of their last 10 games (4–6) and are on a two-game losing streak heading into this matchup. They average about 114.8 points per game this season and give up around 114.5, showing offensive balance but defensive vulnerability. At home this year, they’ve been stronger, winning eight of 11 games. The Suns are 5–5 in their last 10 meetings against the Golden State historically in recent seasons.

The Golden State Warriors also have a 4–6 record in their last 10 games and sit below .500 at 13–14. They score roughly 114.4 points per game while allowing about 113.2, and have struggled to close out close games recently despite big scoring nights from Steph Curry. The Warriors are 6–10 on the road this season, which could impact their performance in Phoenix.

Prediction: With Steph Curry playing and scoring leader, healthy, Golden State’s offense edges Phoenix in a close game. The Warriors’ scoring balance and Curry’s shooting give them a slight advantage. However, the Suns remain competitive if Allen and Livers play. Final predicted score: Warriors 116, Suns 112.

Suns vs Warriors predicted starting line-ups

Warriors

PG- Stephen Curry

SG- Moses Moody

SF- Jimmy Butler

PF- Draymond Green

C- Quinten Post

Suns

PG- Collin Gillespie

SG- Devin Booker

SF- Grayson Allen

PF- Dillon Brooks

C- Mark Williams

With both teams searching for momentum, this matchup feels like more than just another December game. Golden State arrives leaning heavily on Stephen Curry’s brilliance to steady an uneven season, while Phoenix will look to protect home court behind Devin Booker as they navigate key absences. If the Warriors can translate Curry’s scoring into defensive stops on the road, they have a real chance to flip the script in the standings. But for the Suns, this game represents an opportunity to reassert control amid adversity, making the outcome a telling barometer for where both teams truly stand in the Western Conference race.