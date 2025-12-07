Are Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler Playing Tonight? Bulls vs Warriors Full Injury Report (Dec. 7)

The Golden State Warriors head to face the Chicago Bulls tonight after a tight 99-94 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. With Stephen Curry missing his fourth straight game, backup guard Pat Spencer stepped up as the unexpected hero. He delivered 19 points and 7 assists, helping the Warriors escape with a much-needed victory and some momentum heading into tonight’s matchup.

However, while the 29-year-old has been impressive in the past couple of games, the Warriors are in dire need of their starting point guard, Stephen Curry, and star forward Jimmy Butler, as they’ve looked lackluster without them at times. So, will the four-time NBA champion finally return to action tonight, alongside his self-proclaimed Robin?

Are Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler playing tonight? Latest injury report on the Golden State Warriors

The former MVP is all set to miss his fifth straight game tonight because of his quadriceps injury. Stephen Curry has been in and out of the Warriors’ lineup this season, dealing with several injuries, including this latest blow. He missed three games early in November due to illness, and now the quadriceps injury seems to be bothering him even more.

Curry has been limited to just 16 appearances this season despite looking great whenever on the court. In those games, the franchise’s cornerstone has averaged 27.9 points along with 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. So, he’ll be hugely missed once again tonight as the Golden State takes a trip to the Windy City.

However, the good news is that head coach Steve Kerr, after the loss against OKC, confirmed that Curry would miss three more games, which would mean that tonight’s the last game he’ll be on the sidelines. As for his teammate, Jimmy Butler, he’ll also not suit up for tonight’s game because of an injury. The forward has been dealing with a knee injury that’ll keep him out for this clash.

Apart from these two superstars, the Dubs could also miss a few more key players. This includes the likes of Draymond Green, Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, and Seth Curry. While Green is questionable because of a foot injury, Melton and Horford could miss this clash because of knee and right sciatic nerve irritation, respectively.

Meanwhile, Seth Curry is dealing with a toe injury that could force him to stay on the sidelines tonight. Lastly, the Warriors will once again also be without rookie forward Alex Toohey, who’s suffering from a knee injury. As for their opponents, they aren’t doing much better than the Warriors as well.

Are Coby White, Kevin Huerter playing tonight? Latest injury report on the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls have plenty to deal with on their own plate. Coby White, alongside Dalen Terry, Zach Collins, and Patrick Williams, is probable tonight, but the list doesn’t end here.

Kevin Huerter is out for tonight’s game. With him, the Bulls will miss Noa Essengue, who is also ruled out for the matchup. The Bulls have Ayo Dosunmu as questionable, whereas Tre Jones, Jalen Smith, and Isaac Okoro are listed as doubtful.

That’s a long injury update if we’ve ever seen one. It goes to show just how badly both of these teams are struggling with injuries. Also, it makes you think of just how both the franchises will be able to field their starting fives.

The Bulls vs the Warriors predicted starting lineups

Here’s how the Golden State Warriors could start without Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler:

Position Player PG Brandin Podziemski SG Will Richard SF Moses Moody PF Jonathan Kuminga C Quinten Post

And here’s how the Chicago Bulls could start amid their injury issues:

Position Player PG Josh Giddey SG Coby White (Probable) SF Patrick Williams (Probable) PF Matas Buzelis C Nikola Vucevic

Normally, the Warriors might’ve had the upper hand in this fixture. However, given the sheer number of injuries on their roster, in fact, on both rosters, this could be a close game. Still, if we had to pick one team, it’d be the Warriors, as they have been pretty consistent in the past few games, even without their star players. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how this game finishes.