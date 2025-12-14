Are Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler Playing Tonight? Latest Warriors vs Trail Blazers Injury Report (Dec 14)

Stephen Curry made his much-awaited comeback on Friday night for the Golden State Warriors, but couldn’t guide his team to a win against Minnesota. However, the veteran did put up a splendid performance against the Timberwolves, scoring 39 points in just 32 minutes. However, there have been several questions about his status as the Dubs gear up to face the Portland Trail Blazers. So will he play tonight?

Are Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler playing tonight? Latest injury update on the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors haven’t been their best lately, having lost seven of their past eleven games. However, they’ll be hoping to change that tonight as they take on Portland. More because their starting point guard, Stephen Curry, is all set to play a part tonight.

Curry, who has been dealing with several issues throughout the season, seems to be finally back at his best. So far, the four-time NBA champion has missed nine games because of illness and, most recently, a quadriceps injury. But whenever he’s been available, Stephen Curry has looked flawless.

Imago Apr 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with forward Jimmy Butler III (10) after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This season, despite missing games, he’s been averaging 28.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. So, having him without a doubt will be a huge boost for the Warriors. But what about his Robin, Jimmy Butler? Well, he’s also cleared to play tonight.

Butler has been equally important for the Dubs this season, as the forward has stepped up in Curry’s absence as the team’s No. 1 option. Although he won’t be that tonight, having him around will be huge for the Dubs, who are coming off an embarrassing defeat.

Golden State Warriors injury report

While both Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler are all set to play tonight, the Warriors don’t have a clean slate in terms of injury just yet. That’s because they’ll head into tonight’s game without veteran center Al Horford, who’s suffering from a sciatica injury.

The veteran big man hasn’t had much game time this season. While he was brought in over the summer to solve the team’s center issues, that hasn’t been the case so far, with injuries playing a huge part in it. Nonetheless, his absence shouldn’t be something that the Dubs cannot handle tonight.

Are Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson playing tonight? Latest injury update on the Trail Blazers

While the Warriors only have a single injury on their roster, the same cannot be said for their opponents, the Portland Trail Blazers. The franchise is set to enter this home game without both Jrue Holiday and Scoot Henderson.

While Holiday is dealing with a calf injury, Henderson will miss tonight’s game because of a hamstring injury. As expected, these absences will be huge ones for the Trail Blazers, as both played huge roles in their team’s win over the Warriors during their first matchup earlier this season.

However, even though Portland will miss Holiday and Henderson, they cannot just worry about them. It is because apart from these two stars, the franchise will also be without several other star players, further increasing their worries.

Portland Trail Blazers injury report

The franchise could also be without Robert Williams III, who is questionable for the clash because of an illness. In fact, the team could be without two of their centers, with rookie Yang Hansen also questionable because of a facial injury.

However, their injury woes don’t even end with that. Both Matisse Thybulle and Donovan Clingan will also be on the sidelines. While Thybulle is suffering from a thumb injury, Clingan, who was superb in the paint last time when both these teams met, will be out with a lower leg issue.

Imago Feb 6, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) warms ups before a game against the Sacramento Kings at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Lastly, Blake Wesley and Damian Lillard will also continue to be on the sidelines for the Trail Blazers after both players suffered massive injuries earlier this year. On one hand, Wesley recently underwent a procedure to repair a fracture in his right foot.

On the other hand, Lillard won’t be back on the court this season after suffering an Achilles injury last season during the playoffs. So, by the looks of things, with Portland being hard hit with injuries, the Warriors should be able to get their revenge for the defeat earlier this season.

Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler stats vs the Trail Blazers: How they’ve performed in the past matchups

After reviewing Portland’s injury report, this should be an easy game for the Warriors. More so, because of the fact that Stephen Curry particularly performs well against them. So far, in his illustrious career, the veteran has averaged 26.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.3 assists against Portland.

So, you can expect the perennial All-Star to put up yet another show tonight on the road. However, Jimmy Butler’s stats against Portland aren’t that impressive. The forward only averages 15.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists against the Trail Blazers, which is pretty low by his unreal standards. So, will the Dubs actually be able to beat them tonight?

The Warriors vs the Trail Blazers match preview and what to expect?

Well, even though the Trail Blazers have already defeated the Warriors this season, things don’t look the same this time around. That’s because Portland has been hard hit with injuries and will be without several of its key players. So, looking at that, this should be a on-the-road win for the Warriors, especially with both Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler in their starting lineup.

The Warriors vs the Trail Blazers predicted starting lineups

Here’s how the Warriors could start with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler:

Position Player PG Stephen Curry SG Pat Spencer SF Buddy Hield PF Jimmy Butler C Draymond Green

And, here’s how the Trail Blazers could lineup amid their injuries:

Position Player PG Deni Avdija SG Shaedon Sharpe SF Toumani Camara PF Jermani Grant C Duop Reath

Well, the stage is set for a massive clash in Portland with both teams in dire need of wins. However, only one will emerge victorious tonight. So, who will it be?