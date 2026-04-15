Are Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? Warriors vs Clippers Injury Report, Odds & Predicted Line-Up (April 15)

It’s a battle to keep their season alive. The Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers will fight in the Play-In tournament to keep their playoff hopes alive. Each team has gone through a transition, some shocks, and a late burst of promise. That’s where this headliner matchup creates intrigue.

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Both of these teams, if in the playoffs, could be among the more difficult teams to get past. But as is the case at this point in the season, health will be a critical factor.

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Is Stephen Curry playing tonight? Latest injury update on Warriors

Stephen Curry managed to make his return at the end of the regular season after being out for two months with a knee injury. The Warriors star is fully cleared to play against the Clippers. However, there is a catch. The Baby Face Assassin will be on a minutes restriction as the Warriors try to protect their most iconic player in franchise history.

Steve Kerr revealed, “Those things go hand in hand, you know, and I would say if we had another couple of weeks of Steph, you know, recovering from his absence, he’d be able to play more minutes. But, this is just the reality of where he is,” when asked about limiting Curry’s minutes in a must-win game.

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Imago Apr 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles at the crowd during a game against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Although on a minutes restriction, Stephen Curry managed to score 20+ points in two of his four games since returning. Likewise, with not enough reps behind him, the Warriors want to avoid any risk of aggravating an already complicated injury for the two-time MVP.

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Golden State Warriors injury report

Jimmy Butler – Out for the season (ACL)

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Moses Moody – Out for the season (torn patellar tendon)

Quinten Post – Out (Right foot injury)

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Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? Latest injury update on Clippers

Kawhi Leonard managed to meet the 65-game criteria this season. Aside from an ankle injury at the very beginning of the season, the Klaw’s been healthy. Moreover, he’s also on an incredible streak of scoring 20 or more points in 57 consecutive games this season. Ty Lue will rely heavily on the two-time Finals MVP in the do-or-die clash against the Warriors.

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After resting him in the final game of the regular season, Kawhi Leonard is rejuvenated and fully fit for the Play-In tournament clash. It’s a major boost for the Clippers, who have also seen some of their other stars get healthy over the past few weeks.

Imago Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Clippers injury report

Isaiah Jackson – Questionable (right ankle sprain)

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Yanic Konan Niederhauser – Out for the season (Lisfranc fracture)

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Stephen Curry vs Clippers & Kawhi Leonard vs Warriors: How they’ve performed in past matchups

Over his last ten games against the Clippers, Stephen Curry is averaging 25.6 points and 6.3 assists per game. He scored 24 to close out the regular season against the Clippers in just 29 minutes. However, the Warriors talisman has also recorded three games scoring under 20 points against the Clippers in this stretch.

On the other hand, Kawhi Leonard has produced 25.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game in his last ten games against the Warriors. Side note, they are among the few teams to have held the Klaw under 20 points this season. That occurred in their first matchup this season in October, where Leonard ended the game with 18. That was the Clippers’ only loss to the Warriors this season.

Warriors vs Clippers: Odds and what to expect

This isn’t going to be an easy game for any team. Both teams have an urgency to make it to the playoffs. However, it’s the Clippers who have the advantage. Leonard is the main pillar, putting up 27.9 points this season on unreal efficiency. Moreover, with other stellar players such as two-time All-Star Darius Garland and Bennedict Mathurin, the Clippers are more complete.

The Warriors would be sailing in the same boat. But with Curry and Kristaps Porzingis both on minutes restriction, the team is asking their young nucleus to do most of the heavy lifting. That may prove to be unsuccessful against a well-balanced and healthy Clippers side. With Jimmy Butler also out, the Warriors don’t have enough firepower to meet the Clippers head-on.

Polymarket supports these claims. According to the platform, the Los Angeles Clippers have a 67% chance of winning the Play-In tournament game against the Golden State Warriors. The existing injuries and the Warriors’ key stars being on limited minutes create a tough environment for the team.

However, if they manage to pick up some rhythm early, Kerr could lead them to victory. For that to happen, contributions from Brandin Podziemski and De’Anthony Melton will be crucial.

Warriors vs Clippers predicted starting lineups