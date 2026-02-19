Are Stephen Curry, Kristaps Porzingis Playing Tonight? Latest Warriors vs Celtics Injury Report

Jan 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) between plays against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Jan 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) between plays against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors (29-26) return from the All-Star break facing an immediate test, hosting the East’s No. 2 seed Boston Celtics (35-19) at Chase Center. Golden State will again be without superstar Stephen Curry, but new arrival Kristaps Porzingis could make his home debut.

Are Stephen Curry, Kristaps Porzingis Playing Tonight? Latest Warriors Injury Update

Stephen Curry will miss tonight’s game against the Celtics. He remains sidelined with right knee pain (patellofemoral pain syndrome or ‘runner’s knee’) that he first aggravated in the January 30 matchup against the Detroit Pistons. Curry was expected to make a return after the All-Star break, and there is currently no firm return date. Coach Kerr revealed that he did not practice on Feb 18 and will undergo further imaging to reassess the injury.

In more positive news for the Golden State, center Kristaps Porzingis, the Latvian big man, practiced 5-on-5 earlier this week. He is listed as questionable and could make his debut tonight against his former team. Before the trade, Porzingis averaged 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 17 games with the Atlanta Hawks.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Seth Curry – Out (Injury/Illness-Left Sciatic Nerve; Irritation)

Jimmy Butler III – Out (Injury/Illness-Right ACL; Surgery)

Steph Curry – Out (Injury/Illness-Right Patellofemoral; Pain Syndrome)

LJ Cryer – Out (G-League-Two-Way)

Kristaps Porzingis – Questionable (Injury/Illness-Left Achilles Tendon; Injury Management)

Are Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Playing Tonight? Latest Injury Update on Celtics

Meanwhile, Boston coach Joe Mazzulla will be without star man Jayson Tatum, who is sidelined with an ACL injury this season. The six-time NBA All-Star was given the green light to step up rehab with the G-League Maine Celtics. There remains optimism that Tatum can return before the playoffs.

Jaylen Brown will lead on offense tonight as the Celtics man continues his scintillating scoring run this year. The 29-year-old is averaging 29.3 PPG, 6.9 RPG and 4.7 APG across 49 games this campaign. He will be helped by veteran Derrick White and Portuguese center Neemias Queta tonight.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Jayson Tatum – Out (Injury/Illness-Right Achilles; Repair)

Celtics vs Warriors Match Preview & What to Expect

Celtics enter the matchup tonight as the bookmaker’s favorites to go the distance against a depleted Warriors outfit. The Warriors’ 4-6 record over their last 10 games is cause for concern as compared to the Celtics’ 7-3 tally. But with Porzingis as the wild card feature tonight, we could see a potential upset.

Celtics vs Warriors Predicted Starting Line-Ups

Here’s how both teams could line up tonight at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Boston Celtics Golden State Warriors Baylor Scheierman Pat Spencer Jaylen Brown Moses Moody Derrick White De’Anthony Melton Sam Hauser Gui Santos Neemias Queta Draymond Green

After a much-needed break, the Celtics will be keen to add to their win streak tonight. With one eye on the playoffs, coach Mazzulla will look to offer bench players a chance to impress and give his star players like Brown, White and Queta some time off between quarters, if needed. Guard Payton Pritchard, who dropped 26 points in the 105-124 win over the Miami Heat on Feb 11, will also be expected to play a starring role in tonight’s matchup.

In the absence of Curry, the Dubs are 6-10 and have averaged 104 points per game (38.5% win rate across 16 games). They rely heavily on Curry’s scoring, but the bench has shown flashes of excellence in his absence. Their turnover rate (15.6%/26th in the league) and poor rebounding numbers are something that they need to work on if they want to upset the Celtics and impress home fans.