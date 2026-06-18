Are the Knicks Going to the White House Visit After Championship Win? James Dolan Gives Response to Donald Trump’s Invite

After ending the 53-year curse and winning the NBA championship, the Knicks have spent the past few days celebrating the historic victory. Amid the schedule of the ticker-tape parade and citywide celebration, the attention has shifted to another long-standing tradition. Owner James Dolan was recently asked whether the franchise plans to accept a presidential invite.

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For decades, no American sports season felt complete without a championship team visiting the White House. Yet, it has become a complicated tale in Donald Trump’s presidency. Now in his second term, the POTUS has yet to meet an NBA champion at the White House.

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Now, the New York Knicks appear to break the chain.

Speaking on WFAN Sports Radio after the Knicks’ first title in 53 years, owner James Dolan revealed that the organization has already accepted an invitation from the White House.

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“We just received an invitation from the White House, which we accepted. We still have to figure out the details, et cetera,” Dolan said.

The much-awaited announcement came ‌in days after the Knicks clinched the hard-fought series against the Spurs. Notably, Trump had also attended Game 3 of the series, the only game that the Knicks lost in 50-odd days, at MSG. Amid TSA-style security checks, POTUS witnessed the game at the owner’s suite, sitting alongside Dolan behind‌ bulletproof glass.

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Dolan further explained his long-standing relationship with Trump.

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“I invited the President to come down for the game. He is a friend. I’ve known him for 30 years,” he said. “I’m very proud to bring the team to the White House.”

While that may seem pleasant, the White House tradition hasn’t been an easy ride for Trump’s time in politics. During his first term, the topic surrounding the championship visits became controversial and never really materialized.

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Following the Warriors’ 2017 title, Stephen Curry publicly expressed his hesitation about making the trip to the palace. In response, Trump withdrew the invitation and shared a social media post. Even Kevin Durant expressed a similar view and decided not to visit.

Ultimately, the team skipped the visit.

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The very next year, the Warriors once again won the title, and this time, they didn’t receive the invitation. In 2018, ahead of the Warriors’ sweep against the Cavs, Trump said, “I didn’t invite LeBron James, and I didn’t invite Steph Curry. We’re not going to invite either team.”

In 2019, the Canada-based Toronto Raptors won, and it further complicating the tradition. In 2020, the global pandemic once again disrupted the customary.

Recently, in Trump’s second term, the OKC Thunder received an invitation to visit the White House. And the Thunder couldn’t make the trip, citing “timing” issues.

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Now, with the Knicks gearing up to visit the POTUS marks a notable development in the history of NBA Champs and White House visits.

Are the Knicks players open to a White House Visit?

While the owner has accepted the invite, there is no confirmation from the players’ end. However, one Knicks guard recently showed a glimpse into the team’s mindset.

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Josh Alvarado, who joined the Knicks at the 2026 trade deadline, addressed the possibility. TMZ Sports caught him outside iHeart studios in NYC and asked if he would visit the White House. Alvarado made it clear that he would follow the team’s lead.

“If there is a chance, I’m going wherever my teammate(s) go,” he said.

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Although that doesn’t really speak for the entire roster, Alvarado’s comment suggests that the team would join the owner in the visit. So, it would mark the Knicks as the first team to visit the White House during Donald Trump’s term.

Moreover, before they visit the Capital, the Knicks have local duties scheduled on June 18th. The NY side’s championship parade is set for Thursday morning, with the players and coaches scheduled to travel from Battery Park through the historic Canyon of Heroes.

They will conclude the celebrations at the City Hall, and Mayor Zohran Mamdani will host the event, honoring the city’s first NBA championship since 1973.

Following that, they will make history yet again, becoming the first championship team to visit Donald Trump.