Are the Lakers Hiring Nico Harrison? Speculation Floods In After Jeanie Buss’ Brother Jesse, Joey Shown Exit Door

If there’s one thing Lakers Twitter loves, it’s chaos. And the moment Joey and Jesse Buss were suddenly removed from their front-office roles this week, the internet immediately did what it does best connect dots that were never actually there. Within minutes, a viral “BREAKING” post claimed the Lakers were planning to hire recently fired Mavericks GM Nico Harrison. Lakers fans didn’t just believe it… they ran with it.

But once you dig past the noise, the truth looks very different.

Where Did the Nico Harrison Rumour Come From?

The entire firestorm started with a single post from NBACentel, a known parody/satire account that has built its whole brand on fake Woj/Shams-style scoops. Still, people saw “BREAKING” in all caps and boom, instant viral frenzy.

So why did this nothing-burger explode? Let’s break it down.

The timing definitely didn’t help. Nico Harrison was fired by Dallas after a brutal start and months of fan outrage following the most infamous trade of the decade: Luka Doncic to the Lakers. Fans were chanting “Fire Nico,” former players were calling him a “black cloud,” and the Mavericks finally cut ties last week. Then, right on cue, the Lakers fired Joey and Jesse Buss, the last two family voices with operational power inside basketball ops.

Two GMs out. One mega-high-profile front office is suddenly wide open. Another GM is suddenly unemployed. The internet simply… connected the wrong dots.

What the Lakers Are Actually Doing After the Buss Brothers’ Exit

Here are the real, reported facts:

Mark Walter, now the Lakers’ majority owner, is restructuring the front office. Joey and Jesse Buss were removed from their roles but remain minority owners. Jeanie Buss still runs the team as governor. No reputable insider has linked Nico Harrison to L.A. And most importantly: Rob Pelinka is still firmly the Lakers’ VP of Basketball Ops and GM.

The serious reporting points toward one clear direction: Walter wants to modernize the front office, mirroring what he did with the Dodgers when he hired Andrew Friedman and built a monster R&D department.

The Lakers already have a five-person analytics team led by Philip Chang, and this reorganization looks custom-built to give that group more influence, not hand the keys to the GM who traded Luka.

Even outside the rumour debunking, Nico Harrison landing in L.A. as a top decision-maker is wildly unlikely right now. Here’s why: The Luka trade was a league-wide disaster for his reputation. No big-market team wants to inherit that PR mess this soon.

Imago Feb 10, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison walks off the court before the game between the Dallas and the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Analysts expect Nico’s next move to be either returning to Nike, working as a smaller advisory hire, or stepping into a media role. No serious reporter has him pegged for a GM job.

So… Why Did Fans Believe It? Simple:

Nico traded Luka to the Lakers. The Lakers suddenly cleared out the Buss family execs. The new owner is reshaping everything. The story was too juicy to resist.

That’s how memes become “breaking news.”

As entertaining as “Nico Harrison joins the Lakers after secretly gifting them Luka” sounds, there’s no reality to it. The Lakers aren’t hiring him. The only source of the rumour was a parody account. And the real direction of the Lakers front office is far more grounded: analytics rising, structure tightening, and Walter reshaping the organization to look more like his Dodgers empire.

Still, if Lakers Twitter has proven anything over the years, it’s this: Give them a juicy theory, and they’ll turn it into a trilogy.