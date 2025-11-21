Are The Lakers Moving On From Rob Pelinka After Buss Brothers Exit?

The Lakers may just have given the impression that no one’s safe. Since the NBA board of governors approved the $10 billion sale to Mark Walter, an upheaval in operations was expected. First on the hit list was the top rungs of the scouting team. Joey and Jesse Buss were fired as executives, while their older sister, Jeanie, remains the primary governor of the team. It may be surprising unless you look at Mark Walter’s history. He starts with the guys responsible for scouting talent. So, should GM Rob Pelinka be worried about his job?

What is Rob Pelinka’s Current Role With the Lakers?

Rob Pelinka is the president of basketball operations and general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers. After a decorated college career as a basketball player at Michigan, he worked as a lawyer, where he represented several NBA players. That opened the door for his career as a sports agent.

His introduction to the Los Angeles Lakers organization was Kobe Bryant. After working as Bean’s agent for years, the Lakers appointed him as GM in 2017, a year after Kobe retired. It was part of a larger shakeup where Magic Johnson was promoted to executive vice president of basketball operations. Ironically enough, it involved the firing of another Buss, Jim Buss, the eldest of the Buss siblings, after a dispute with Jeanie.

Pelinka was promoted to vice president of basketball operations in 2020 while holding his post as GM. However, very rarely in his career under the Purple & Gold have fans trusted his decision-making, not even when he got Luka Doncic.

Are the Lakers Firing Rob Pelinka?

There is no official confirmation that the Lakers are firing Rob Pelinka. Then again, there was no indication that they’d fire Joey and Jesse Buss either. However, rumors are mixed with a demand from fans to let Pelinka go.

Ever since the possibly fabricated, unverified story of Pelinka setting up a meeting between Kobe Bryant and Heath Ledger surfaced, fans have had a hard time trusting him. Even those within the Lakers organization have a hard time believing the story. But that’s a small part in a bigger picture.

A larger belief among Lakeshow diehards is that Pelinka lacks the smarts to run operations. After the Buss brothers were fired, an NBA executive anonymously listed the evidence of Pelinka putting his name on projects that others have worked on.

He signed Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia this offseason. But it was Luka Doncic who lured Ayton and Smart, touting the need for their defensive talents. Austin Reaves brought LaRavia to LA. Fans also believe that Pelinka doesn’t deserve credit for LeBron James and Anthony Davis winning the 2020 championship and leading the team to the 2023 WCFs.

His secret squirrel deal with Nico Harrison to trade Luka for AD didn’t guarantee tenure either. Fans think Pelinka went along with his old friend, Harrison’s decisions, which made fans feel that it’s Nico who is building the Lakers instead of their own GM. With two more Buss brothers gone, his job might be at higher risk.

Why Are Rumors Circulating About Rob Pelinka’s Job Security?

Joey Buss was an alternate governor, managed the South Bay Lakers, and was vice president of research and development. Jesse Buss was assistant GM, working under Pelinka and the director of scouting. They used to be credited for recruiting Austin Reaves, Kyle Kuzma, Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr. and Max Christie. But NBA insiders also claim that’s an exaggeration.

Austin Reaves was not scouted. He did everything to play for the team his idol, Kobe Bryant, was in. He did a workout with the Lakers and rejected other teams before he was signed. They weren’t considered instrumental in building the team. The same reason could apply to Pelinka.

Some fans speculate that Pelinka may have thrown the Buss brothers under the bus. As in, recommended or approved their firing to save his job.

And really, the new owners don’t even need a reason if they go that direction. Pelinka is unpopular with the fans and the new owners.

When Magic Johnson was ousted from the Lakers’ basketball operations, he went on the record to say Pelinka ‘backstabbed’ him to get that job. He’s no longer part of the Lakers in any official capacity, but by then, Magic was a thriving team owner. He had partnered with Mark Walter when Guggenheim Baseball Management bought the Los Angeles Dodgers for $2 billion in 2012.

The first firing in the new Dodgers would only come in 2014, then GM Ned Colletti. Walter’s first step in improving the Dodgers was fixing their scouting efforts. Now they have a Shohei Ohtani, three World Series titles, and multiple playoff appearances. Walter is also hailed for involving Magic Johnson in uplifting the players.

Magic is no longer involved in the Lakers like he used to be, but is close to Jeanie Buss. And Walter might just want to keep his old friend happy by firing the person who drove him out of the Lakers.