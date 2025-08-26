Ariana Andonian Appointed GM of Delaware Blue Coats: Breaking Barriers in the G League

In a groundbreaking move, Ariana Andonian is the new General Manager of the Philadelphia 76ers G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Already serving as the Sixers’ Vice President of Player Personnel, Andonian will now lead the Blue Coats’ front office, becoming only the fourth woman in G League history to hold a GM title. This appointment marks a significant milestone, not just for Andonian but for the evolution of leadership roles in professional basketball.

Andonian steps into the role previously held by Jameer Nelson, who was promoted to Sixers Assistant GM earlier this offseason. With the Blue Coats coming off a 14-20 campaign and looking to reset, this moment signals both a challenge and an opportunity to shape the developmental identity of the team while continuing to expand the Sixers’ talent pipeline.

Ariana Andonian Makes History with Delaware Blue Coats

Andonian’s rise reflects a shift in NBA front offices toward deeper scouting, development-driven approaches, and crucially a more inclusive leadership. Her promotion is not a token gesture; it’s a recognition of her decade-long grind through the ranks of basketball operations. As Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported, “The Philadelphia 76ers will name Ariana Andonian Delaware Blue Coats G League GM in addition to her Sixers Vice President of Player Personnel role.”

The significance runs deeper. As recently as 2018, The Athletic reported Andonian was the only female scout in the NBA. “I get the ‘Who are you?’ and the ‘Oh, are you someone’s wife?’” she said at the time. She attended nearly 100 college games a season, the lone woman in the scouting section, and still managed to impress even skeptical peers. She now takes her place among a very short list of women who’ve broken through into basketball decision-making at this level.

Only the likes of Tori Miller, Amber Nichols and Katie Benzan have been female GMs in the NBA G League before, and Andonian joins an exclusive list.

From Philadelphia 76ers to Delaware Blue Coats: Ariana Andonian’s Career Journey

Andonian’s path to GM has been built on sustained excellence and grit. First hired by Daryl Morey in 2015 as a scouting intern with the Houston Rockets, she quickly climbed to scouting coordinator, overseeing college scouting operations. She then earned her MBA from Duke while working with Coach K’s staff as a player personnel consultant before joining the Memphis Grizzlies in 2020. There, she led high school and international scouting, eventually becoming Director of Player Personnel.

Her arrival in Philadelphia in 2024 as VP of Player Personnel reunited her with Morey and added her sharp eye for talent to a Sixers front office that’s leaned increasingly on savvy draft picks and two-way development. She was named to The Athletic’s 2024 NBA “40 under 40” list, where colleagues praised her “attention to detail and scouting acumen.” At only 30 years old, Andonian already has a resume that rivals industry veterans.

Strategic Vision for the Delaware Blue Coats under Ariana Andonian

Andonian inherits a Blue Coats team that struggled last season, finishing 13th in the East. But standings alone did not measure G League success. Delaware remains a key development hub, producing talent like Charles Bassey, Jaden Springer, Isaiah Joe and, most recently, Justin Edwards. Andonian will look to build on that legacy, emphasizing detailed player evaluation and fit within the Sixers’ broader system.

The Sixers have quietly built a reputation for finding value at the margins, and Andonian’s scouting-first background aligns with that ethos. Her dual role ensures a tighter integration between the Sixers’ front office strategy and G League execution. As the Sixers continue to navigate the final moves of the offseason, including the Quentin Grimes situation, her promotion signals an increased focus on long-term development and internal growth.

This is the kind of front-office move that doesn’t dominate headlines, but it should. Progressive leadership like Ariana Andonian is a reason for optimism. She’s earned every step of this journey, and now she’s got the reins in Delaware. It’s a fresh chapter for the Blue Coats and a meaningful step forward for basketball.