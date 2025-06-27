Arkansas’ Adou Thiero Breaks Silence After Lakers Announce Draft Decision

The Los Angeles Lakers front office is seemingly trying to put off multiple fires. President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka is dealing with contract negotiations for players, plus trades that could help the future of the team. During the draft day, the Lakers traded twice from the 55th pick to the 45th, in exchange for draft capital to the Bulls. Then trading that pick to the Timberwolves, to acquire a wing player in Adou Thiero.

Yes, the need to sign a rim protector is what many fans expected. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned during the network’s second-round broadcast that Los Angeles had serious interest in moving up to select Thiero specifically. Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times noted that scouts and the Lakers themselves feel a good player comparison for Thiero is OG Anunoby of the New York Knicks.

“The Lakers and other NBA scouts compare the 220-pound Thiero to Knicks forward OG Anunoby, a three-and-D player that L.A.’s scouts thought might be drafted in the first round,” Turner wrote. Not a bad comparison for the 22-year-old. Just like any other addition, even Adou Thiero was asked about his feelings playing for the historic franchise. “It feels good, dream come true, just happy to be here. Playing for the Lakers too, that’s a blessing for sure.”

Then came the question about playing alongside superstar LeBron James. Mike Trudell, Beat reporter for the Lakers, added on X, “Asked about the roster, Thiero laughed and said: “LeBron?! … It’s going to fun learning from everybody, but you got LeBron, Luka, AR … I’m just ready to get with the guys and work.” Not singling out anybody might not be a bad move for the rookie. Even better answer followed when he spoke about the plans to impress the head coach.

“Whatever Coach JJ needs me to do, I’m ready to go out there and do it. Just put me on the floor, I got you. I’m gonna go out there and do all the little things. Whatever needs to be done will be done,” reported Trudell. In his last season for the Arkansas Razorbacks, the 22-year-old averaged 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per contest.

Being under the tutelage of John Calipari, the 6-foot-8 star shot 54.5% from the field and 25.6% from the three-point range. Not to forget, he ranked second on Arkansas in steals. A pick that could turn to gold, or is a signal that the Lakers are moving on from one of their star players?

Adou Thiero’s arrival signals the end of the 27-year-old?

From being a three-star recruit, Adou Thiero has certainly now achieved his dream of playing in the NBA. It’s not guaranteed that he will get important minutes from the start, but there is scope for him to improve. Speaking about improvement, another Los Angeles Lakers star is hoping for an improved contract. The star in question—Austin Reaves.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 13, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) reacts to being called for a foul against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

AR isn’t just a fan favorite; he’s become one of the most cost-effective contributors in the league. But now is the time for the Purple and Gold franchise to pay up. Breaking: Dan Woike dropped the bomb on X! “Sources: Lakers guard Austin Reaves declined a max extension with the team earlier this week.”The 27-year-old declined a four-year, $89.2 million max extension from the Lakers. The reason is pretty simple, currently the CBA limits and handcuffs what the L.A. can offer him right now.

But in 2026, Reaves can hit free agency and command a deal starting at around $42.5 million. So, is Adou Thiero the replacement for Austin Reaves? For now, the answer is no. Future moves from Rob Pelinka will give the Lakers’ nation a better idea of whether a future without AR is possible.