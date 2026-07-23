“At a Dramatic Talent Disadvantage”: Analyst Reveals Rob Pelinka’s Failure to Fill LeBron James’ Void Amid Lakers Return Idea

The Los Angeles Lakers have reshaped almost everything this offseason after LeBron James’ departure. Rob Pelinka added Quentin Grimes, Walker Kessler, and NBA champion Kevon Looney on a one-year $3.9 million veteran minimum deal, building impressive depth. Yet beneath the stronger bench lies a bigger concern. The roster still has glaring holes that could define the Lakers’ season.

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Analyst Jason Timpf shared his thoughts on Hoops Tonight. “There’s different things that the Lakers can do with their starting three spot that are at least temporary solutions. The starting four now, they just straight up don’t have anybody good enough,” he bluntly stated. “Bottom line is, at the starting three and the starting four, they’re going to be at a dramatic talent disadvantage at those two starting spots compared to their peers around the league.”

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Timpf noted that Pelinka deserves credit for building a deeper roster, with several offseason additions strengthening the Lakers’ bench. However, depth alone does not solve everything. The team still lacks proven talent in key positions, particularly at backup center, leaving important gaps that could become a major issue once the regular season begins.

“I like Kevon Looney. I’ve always had respect for him as a basketball player, but I just think he’s a little bit of a clunky fit with Luka Doncic,” Jason Timpf added. “They don’t really have a stereotypical lob threat at the five spot, right? Again, it is shaping up to be a nice offseason. I just think it would make a lot more sense if they had LeBron James.”

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Since Luka Doncic’s arrival in LA, LeBron James surely took the second option’s role. However, he was best at what he did. He still solves problems that almost no one else can. James creates quality looks, settles the offense, reads defenses, and delivers when the stakes rise. That becomes even more valuable when teammates are hurt or forced into different roles.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers are building around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Yet another elite playmaker still completes the picture. LeBron James no longer has to carry every possession. Instead, his experience and basketball IQ allow everyone around him to thrive. So, should he come back to LA?

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LeBron James should consider the Lakers

Why should LeBron look anywhere else when the Lakers might be open to bringing him back? Insider Trevor Lane made his stance clear, “Not everybody’s gonna agree with this, but with all the talk about where LeBron James is going to land, it’s interesting that the best spot for him is actually to reconsider and go back to the Lakers.”

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The Los Angeles Lakers have built a roster that naturally complements James. With Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Quentin Grimes, and Walker Kessler in place, LeBron would slot seamlessly into the power forward role. Meanwhile, the front office has also strengthened the wing rotation, giving LA greater depth and more lineup flexibility.

“You’ve got quality talent coming off the bench. This is a team that can really make some noise if they were to do that,” Lane added. “If LeBron wants to win, the best option may be just to stay home, stay with his kids, stay close to everybody, and return to the Los Angeles Lakers.”

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Right now, LeBron James is not rushing with his decision. But he will have to come up with an answer soon. Meanwhile, despite key additions, the Lakers’ roster is seemingly lacking. That is exactly where the 41-year-old fits in, that is, if he considers the Purple and Gold all over again.