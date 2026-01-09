Hawks GM Explains Why Trae Young Was Traded to Wizards

Some players define a franchise’s character in their era. Trae Young was one such star for the Atlanta Hawks. Sitting courtside at the State Farm Arena on Wednesday, he said goodbye to the fans and the team. The Hawks traded him to the Washington Wizards, a team the guard had shown interest in joining. With him gone, Atlanta GM Onsi Saleh explained the turn of events.

On Friday, the Hawks general manager addressed the trade that brought in CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert for Trae Young. He thanked the former Hawks star for his impact on the franchise and community, then wished him well. However, the four-time All-Star who led the 2021 playoff run gave way to a clear push for veteran strength and improved shooting.

Saleh clarified the true intent behind the trade: “Adding CJ McCollum, one of the NBA’s most prolific shooters and a respected veteran, along with an established young veteran in Corey Kispert, will strengthen our team on the court and in the locker room, and we retain flexibility for future opportunities to continue building our program.”

In simple terms, the Atlanta Hawks moved Trae Young to Washington for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert to reshape the roster around balance and defense. Therefore, the focus shifts to Jalen Johnson and Zaccharie Risacher. McCollum adds veteran scoring without ball dominance, while Kispert boosts shooting and depth. Meanwhile, Atlanta chased flexibility through McCollum’s $30.6M expiring deal and pivoted away from Young’s 2025-26 line of 19.3 points on 41.5% FG and 30.5% from three across 10 games.

Most importantly, McCollum fits cleanly into the new vision. He averages 18.8 points, 3.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.7 threes on 45.4% FG and 39.3% from three in 35 games. His off-ball scoring, leadership, and steadier defense elevate spacing and flow. Moreover, Kispert contributes 9.2 points on 39.5% three-point shooting in 19 games. Alongside Dyson Daniels and Onyeka Okongwu, he would strengthen wing depth and support a top-nine East push.

Meanwhile, Trae Young sent out his last message for the Hawks Nation. In a heartfelt letter to the supporters, the 27-year-old took a step towards his next chapter with the Wizards.

Trae Young’s message to the people of Atlanta

On Friday, Trae Young took to his Instagram handle to share his final message with the Atlanta Hawks fans. He has spent 7 seasons with the franchise, pushed them into the playoffs, and etched his name in everyone’s hearts. Thus, in a deeply personal note, Young said:

“I never thought I’d be typing this.” Looking back on his journey, injuries, and setbacks, he took his time to acknowledge the promises he couldn’t keep. Therefore, this led to a change in path. “Bringing a championship to Atlanta was always my goal. However, the pain of staying the same eventually outweighed the uncertainty of change. Change is often met with fear, but I see it as another opportunity.”

Trae Young further noted that he is leaving Atlanta without regret and embracing a fresh start with confidence and belief. He is trusting the new environment where leadership alignment, clarity, and genuine backing would give him a real chance to reach his full potential.

Well, now it seems clear what both Young and the Hawks wanted. And looks like both their needs have been satiated (for now). Only the upcoming day will tell how perfect the execution has been. A hit or a miss? We’ll know soon!