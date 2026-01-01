Hawks Make Trae Young Trade Decision Clear Amid Soaring Demand for $14.25M Youngster – Insider

The Atlanta Hawks were losing without Trae Young, and his return hasn’t stopped the bleeding. They remain 0-5 since the 4x All-Star’s return, and his name continues to be in trade talks. Recent reports suggest the front office is looking at Anthony Davis, but that would require sacrificing a former #1 pick.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Mavericks are only interested in trading away AD if it involves Zaccharie Risacher. The Athletic added that the Hawks’ front office may not be inclined toward this. “Hawks sources pushed back hard on reports that they’d be willing to include 2024 No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher. While the second-year small forward has struggled in his second season, team officials are quick to point out the highlights from the tail-end of his rookie season that inspired such optimism about his development internally.

Within the Hawks’ walls, there is a desire to see more of this group together before making these sorts of monumental decisions. However, the problem, of course, is that the combination of their health woes and the ticking clock is creating a time crunch that might demand a change in course soon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Risacher signed a 4-year, $57,027,437 contract with the Atlanta Hawks after being the #1 pick in the 2024 draft. The Hawks “remain very intrigued” in potentially trading for Anthony Davis, though the Dallas Mavericks would probably prioritize getting back expiring contracts, draft picks, and young players like Zaccharie Risacher rather than Trae Young (who is also rumored to urgently be touted for an exit before his player option in 2026-27).

Imago Apr 15, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after receiving a second technical foul and ejection against the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

That’s why Young continues to dominate the trade headlines as the Hawks want to quickly find a solution and not trade away their young star. But the issue remains that there are not many suitors. As one rival scout put it, “Trae is an extremely difficult player to win at the highest level with.” While the 27-year-old was out on the sidelines, the young core of Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Asa Newell, and Onyeka Okongwu has taken over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zaccharie Risacher’s performance remains a problem for the Hawks

For now, the 20-year-old is not on the chopping block. But this season, Risacher is averaging 10.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists, shooting 45.5% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range. Surprisingly, all other stats, except assists, are worse than his rookie-season performance. Even head coach Snyder has preferred Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Vit Krejci for the wing role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

So, his name in the trade talks didn’t catch anyone by surprise. But the Hawks are hoping for the form he showed at the end of the season. In March last season, Risacher averaged 27.1 points and scored 16.3 points with 53.3 FG% and nearly 40% from the three-point range. Seeing this potential is why the Mavericks were also interested in the French star in the first place.

If the Hawks want to get Davis, they will have to either give up Risacher or convince the Mavs to take Young in return. Neither option will be straightforward. They have already lost 9 of their past 12 games, which includes losing seven in a row. So, they can’t dwell any longer.