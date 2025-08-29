Hawks to Cut Ties With Trae Young as Atlanta Fear Worst Case Scenario, Suggests Insider

The Atlanta Hawks are approaching a make-or-break campaign that could reshape their trajectory for years. Trae Young, the centerpiece since 2018, has delivered a deep playoff run in 2021 and high-volume scoring, but the patience of the front office is thinning. After back-to-back seasons hovering around the play-in range, the message entering 2025–26 is simple: win now or brace for change.

This summer, the Hawks made telling moves. They flipped veterans on expiring deals, secured an unprotected 2026 first-round pick from New Orleans, and retooled the roster around Young with Luke Kennard, Kristaps Porzingis, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker: a mix of experienced role players and proven talent. These weren’t blockbuster moves, but contingency plans. Atlanta’s brass has built a roster that can contend in an Eastern Conference weakened by the retooling of Boston, Indiana, and Milwaukee, but also has the flexibility to pivot if things unravel.

“If it goes well, Trae is going to get his money,” insider Chris Mannix explained. “Porzingis will probably be brought back, and you keep building around that core. If it doesn’t… Trae Young winds up getting traded, and you reboot with that Pelicans draft pick they got their hands on.” The remark underlines how the franchise is treading a fine line between loyalty to its star and a readiness to reset if the results disappoint.

Meanwhile, Young’s contract situation lingers like a storm cloud. He is eligible for a four-year, $229 million max extension, but he has yet to commit as training camp looms. With one guaranteed season left plus a player option in 2026–27, the Hawks face a narrowing window: secure their star or risk losing him for less than full value. Every game early in the season will be scrutinized for wins and losses and signals about Young’s long-term intentions.

Atlanta’s front office hasn’t declared an ultimatum, but its roster construction hints at a calculated gamble. Boston’s dominance is over with the supporting cast depleted, Indiana is retooling without Haliburton, and Milwaukee’s roster is thinner after waiving Lillard; conditions that create an opportunity the Hawks cannot afford to squander. At the same time, the Pelicans’ unprotected pick they acquired in July is a loaded weapon: a potential cornerstone of a future rebuild if Young’s camp shows signs of wavering or if on-court chemistry falters again as it did in 2024–25, when the Hawks finished with just 40 wins and lost in the play-in tournament.

Atlanta’s Faces Rebuild-or-Reload Dilemma

The Hawks’ financial posture speaks volumes. Sitting at the first apron, they are already beyond the $178 million threshold, which slashes their access to non-taxpayer mid-level exceptions and prevents them from using cash in trades. This level of spending is a vote of confidence in the current core, but it also magnifies the consequences of failure.

Trae Young, coming off averages of 24.2 points and 11.6 assists per game, remains their heartbeat, but his usage rate of 29.6% last season left questions about efficiency (which saw a career low at 41.1% FG%) and late-game decision-making. Kristaps Porzingis, who appeared in only 58 games due to knee soreness and illness, will need to stretch the floor while remaining healthy. Rookie Derik Queen, drafted 13th overall, will be tasked with bolstering second-unit scoring, while Asa Newell brings length to a defense that ranked just 19th in defensive rating.

If those pieces mesh, Atlanta has a path to 50 wins in an East without a clear third juggernaut, after the Cavs and the Knicks. But if they stumble into another play-in season like the last four years, the fallout could be immediate. Mannix warned: “We could see this team torn apart.” A midseason trade of Young, using the Pelicans’ pick as leverage for a deeper rebuild, or reorienting around a younger nucleus led by Queen, Newell, Dyson Daniels, and Zaccharie Risacher could all be on the table by February.