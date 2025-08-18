Attention From Jonathan Kuminga Finally Shifts as Another Warriors Star Teases Off-Season Plans

The Warriors’ youth movement didn’t begin and end with Jonathan Kuminga. Alongside selecting Kuminga seventh overall in the 2021 draft, Golden State also picked up Moses Moody at No. 14 — a quieter move at the time, but one that’s starting to pay dividends. Last season, GM Mike Dunleavy’s insistence on keeping the young core intact gave Moody the runway to showcase growth, logging career-high minutes in both the regular season and playoffs. Still, for Moody to take the leap from useful rotation piece to consistent starter, refinement remains the key — and his recent flashes have given fans real reason for optimism.

Meanwhile, Kuminga’s contract saga has created a standoff with the front office. Golden State has fielded trade offers that fell short of their valuation, and Kuminga himself reportedly declined a two-year, $45 million deal. For now, his only active option is the one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer — a temporary solution that keeps both sides in limbo. Against this backdrop, the Warriors’ bigger question looms: who will step up as a legitimate partner for Stephen Curry at the point of attack? Moody seems to have heard that call, and for a fanbase staring at an uncertain future, he represents more than just upside — he represents hope.

Moses Moody was working on his ball placement off the dribble during the practice session. It wasn’t the regular 1v1 practice; there was even a stick so he could focus on shooting oversize and length. Thus helping him optimize his dribbling skills. The 23-year-old was just focused on getting downhill and scoring the bucket by being robust inside the paint. The drill already had 3 to 4 players inside, which made it hard enough for the Arkansas alum.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Through 74 games last season, Moody averaged 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Following the team’s blockbuster acquisition of Jimmy Butler, Moody’s role increased significantly. From the 31 games, the 23-year-old started 29 of them, averaging 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists, and shooting 34.4% from 3-point range. Suggesting that Steve Kerr is ready to trust another guard to be the leader in the attack.

AD

After all, with their Chef Curry going down against the Wolves, the team looked clueless in attack. One way to improve could be better integration of Moody. Overall, last season, he had a usage rate of 17.4%, but without Curry in the lineup, it increased significantly to 19.6%, as per StatMuse. That’s why the Dub nation is happy to the guard taking onus on himself to improve.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jonathan Kuminga’s role is questioned as Moody finds all the love in the Golden State

Recently, even Jimmy Butler shared his workout routine. This would be his 15th season, and still, the practice was a full-blown one, with a promise to the fans. ““season 15 loading… (jb4 otw too).” So, seeing a youngster in Moody pulling his weight, too, had the fanbase glowing, especially after the tough loss in the playoffs. “Moses Moody getting work in 🔥 I like what he’s working on.” But not everybody is feeling the love.

Since there is a lot of drama surrounding Jonathan Kuminga, which has led to limiting the team from signing new players like Horford, one can understand why the Dub Nation wants the situation to change. With Moody showcasing his skills not being away from the trade drama, the fans were happy with one Warriors’ young guards. “This is what working on your game looks like not what kuminga doing“. In fact, JK is not the only young player in question.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brandin Podziemski is 22 years old and has been with the team since 2023. He is another player vying for the starting position that Moody wants. But seeing the latter put in his workouts and going through rigorous training, one fan has chosen his winner. “i like moody at the 2 then podz“. Another netizen had a similar point of view. “Bro I need him to work on those handles all off season. He can legit be our starting 2 imo“. Being overlooked is what Moody and his team complained about even during the previous season.

“The people around Moses are frustrated with the lack of a role and consistency,” this was stated in a previous report. If Steve Kerr sees what the fans see, then Moody would have a much-improved role. “If he can be a ball handler vs pressure that gives Kerr more flexibility and Moses more mins 👊”. But Kerr is not known to work well with young players, now which players actually get a real chance this season is anybody’s guess. Just like that situation with Jonathan Kuminga and his trade destination.