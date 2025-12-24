Audio Leak Shows Draymond Green Refusing Steve Kerr’s Coaching During Heated Argument in Magic-Warriors

The Warriors got back to a .500 record, beating the Orlando Magic with an electric second-half performance. But the talking point remained the third quarter quarrel between head coach Steve Kerr and 4x All-Star Draymond Green. Yesterday, Kerr called it a private matter, but the exchange wasn’t that straightforward.

The timeout occurred at 8:31 in the third quarter, and Green reacted emotionally to Kerr. The 35-year-old was already heated at the referee for a foul call, and players and coaches tried to calm him down. That’s when the veteran allegedly said to his head coach,” f— you”. Kerr knew the moment was difficult with emotions running high, but drew the line, “If you don’t want me to talk to you, then go home! How am I supposed to coach you, Dray?”

That’s when we saw Green’s subsequent exit to the locker room with assistant coach Anthony Vereen. Afterward, Green told the media that he “thought that was the best for me,” and felt a responsibility to address reporters after the game.

This is a developing story