Audio Reveals Possible Reason Behind Draymond Green, Devin Booker Argument

It’s not new for Draymond Green to pick up a fight on the court. Ejections, suspensions, you name it! The Golden State Warriors veteran remains unfazed. However, on Saturday, during the final minutes of the Warriors-Suns game, when a disruption happened between him and Devin Booker, everyone witnessed some interesting theatrics. You might even call it the likely reason behind their fallout!

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With barely a minute left in Q4, the game had already tilted towards Phoenix. Now, spotting Booker casually bringing the ball up, Green charged in with seconds to spare. And guess what? The Warriors star punched D-Book in his core. Draymond Green appeared to cleverly halt the action, prompting a quick pause as both Stephen Curry and Al Horford exited the floor.

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Meanwhile, Devin Booker calmly sank the technical free throw after officials whistled an off-ball infraction. Moments later, tension simmered into a fiery courtside exchange, with Green and Booker jawing near the Warriors’ bench. “I punched you?” Green asked Booker from across the court. “Sit the f*ck down,” the 29-year-old Suns star clapped back.

“Don’t do that… you ain’t like that, Book,” Draymond said. But Booker was in a no-nonsense mood. He fired back, “Come on, n****.” So did Green, “Shut your soft a** up… you know you ain’t like that.”

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Well, both stars required their teammates to separate them. Seconds after the restart, the action barely breathed before Scott Foster intervened, tossing both players out and abruptly sealing their fiery clash with a dramatic finish. Green walked off amid a thunder of boos from the packed 17,071 crowd in Phoenix. Yet he leaned into the moment, gesturing for even more noise as he made his way toward the visitors’ locker room.

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The night ended with the Golden State Warriors losing 96-111 to the Suns, thus pulling the curtains on their 2025-26 campaign. Now, the matchup was equally disappointing for Draymond. He chipped in 5 points, matched by five turnovers, and stacked up six fouls. At the same time, the night wasn’t particularly glorious for Devin Booker either. He played for 42 minutes, posting 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 8 assists.

On the other hand, this game was crucial for the Warriors for many reasons. First, it might have been the last time we saw Steve Kerr as the head coach of a shattered dynasty. Second, Draymond Green is in a fascinating position after Saturday. He played through the third year of his four-year, $100 million fully guaranteed contract, earning around $25 million this season. However, a $27.69 million player option for 2026-27 looms. But given the trade noise around him this February, no one knows what happens next.

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Meanwhile, Devin Booker spoke to the media about the on-court fallout with Draymond. He referred to moments he shared with his older brother back in the day to explain the scenario.

Devin Booker sheds light on his back-and-forth with Draymond Green

Speaking with the media after the game, Devin Booker sounded calm. He remained composed after his on-court exchange with Draymond Green. He told the media, “I’ve been there before, and I understand the situation. My big brother used to beat me in NBA Live back in the day, and I’d throw a fit. He’s a competitor, he loves the sport.” Now, one could say Booker’s composure is the result of his secured spot in the Playoffs.

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Coming to the game, the Phoenix Suns controlled efficiency and shot quality in a 111-96 win over the Golden State Warriors. They hit 39-81 at 48.1%, including 18-49 from three at 36.7%, plus a perfect 15 of 15 at the line. Meanwhile, the Dubs managed 33-74 at 44.6%, 11-33 from deep at 33.3%, and 19-23 free throws at 82.6%. However, the real damage came elsewhere, where momentum slipped, and control faded late in key moments.

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Imago Draymond Green & Devin Booker

Phoenix forced 20 turnovers and turned them into 30 points, while committing just 12 for 10 points. They added 14 fast break points and produced 1.19 points per possession. Even with 39 rebounds to 36 and 42 paint points to 28, Phoenix controlled the edges. Meanwhile, the Warriors recorded 5 steals, 0 blocks, 19 fouls, and the smallest 2-point lead, revealing total imbalance throughout the contest on both ends tonight, clearly.

So now the Suns, the 8th seed of the West, will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday for the first game of the 7-game playoff series. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors will have a very busy offseason as crucial decisions lie ahead.